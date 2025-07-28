Paramore's Hayley Williams has just released a new 17-song solo album, Ego, but you'll need to buy something from her haircare company to get it

Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams has casually surprise-released a new 17-song solo album, Ego, but you won't find it on streaming services or in record stores today.



In a left-field and unique roll-out for the follow-up to her 2021 album, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, Williams has opted to make Ego available to those making an online purchase from her hair dye company Good Dye Young: those who do so are sent a 16-digit access code via which the song files can be downloaded.



"Check your inbox for an email from Good Dye Young," a message of Williams' official website reads. "If you don’t have an email with a code, maybe ask a friend for theirs."

At present, there's no official running order for the album, but the track list is:



Mirtazapine

Negative Self Talk

Kill Me

Glum

BloodBros

True Believer

Disappearing Man

Dream Girl In Shibuya

Love Me Different

EDAABP

Discovery Channel

Brotherly Hate

I Won’t Quit On You

Ice In My OJ

Whim

Zissou

Hard

A Nashville radio station was given an exclusive premiere of Mirtazapine last week, but there was no indication at the time that the song was previewing a new album from the 36-year-old singer.

The song received its live premiere when Williams guested with Bleachers at the Newport Folk Festival on July 25.

The singer has the freedom to release new music in any way she chooses, as she's now a wholly independent artist as her contract with Warner/Atlantic has been fulfilled.

Williams recently contributed guest vocals to the song Seein' Stars on the new Turnstile record, Never Enough, and also released a collaborative single, I Like It I Like It, with American singer/songwriter Moses Sumney in May.

Mirtazapine (Live Debut) - Hayley Williams & Bleachers (Newport Folk Fest 2025) (4K HDR) - YouTube Watch On