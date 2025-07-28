Paramore's Hayley Williams has just released a new 17-song solo album, Ego, but you'll need to buy something from her haircare company to get it
Don't go looking on Spotify or YouTube to hear Hayley Williams' new album, Ego
Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams has casually surprise-released a new 17-song solo album, Ego, but you won't find it on streaming services or in record stores today.
In a left-field and unique roll-out for the follow-up to her 2021 album, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, Williams has opted to make Ego available to those making an online purchase from her hair dye company Good Dye Young: those who do so are sent a 16-digit access code via which the song files can be downloaded.
"Check your inbox for an email from Good Dye Young," a message of Williams' official website reads. "If you don’t have an email with a code, maybe ask a friend for theirs."
At present, there's no official running order for the album, but the track list is:
Mirtazapine
Negative Self Talk
Kill Me
Glum
BloodBros
True Believer
Disappearing Man
Dream Girl In Shibuya
Love Me Different
EDAABP
Discovery Channel
Brotherly Hate
I Won’t Quit On You
Ice In My OJ
Whim
Zissou
Hard
A Nashville radio station was given an exclusive premiere of Mirtazapine last week, but there was no indication at the time that the song was previewing a new album from the 36-year-old singer.
The song received its live premiere when Williams guested with Bleachers at the Newport Folk Festival on July 25.
The singer has the freedom to release new music in any way she chooses, as she's now a wholly independent artist as her contract with Warner/Atlantic has been fulfilled.
Williams recently contributed guest vocals to the song Seein' Stars on the new Turnstile record, Never Enough, and also released a collaborative single, I Like It I Like It, with American singer/songwriter Moses Sumney in May.
