The best album box set deals you can buy right now

As physical album sales continue to decline, bands and labels have had to get more and more creative in order to snag those coveted sales, the result of which has been a significant influx of shiny deluxe editions box sets for us punters to get our hands on. But with the 'super deluxe' label often comes a super hefty price tag – until now. From Guns N' Roses' not quite as souped up reissue to REM's 25th birthday celebration, we've trawled the internet to bring you the best box set deals you can get your mitts on right now.

Guns N Roses - Appetite For Destruction

Appetite For Destruction Super Deluxe box set: was £138.74, now £82.99 Okay, so it's not the super fancy bells and whistles version, but this Appetite For Destruction box set comes pretty close. One of the best albums of all time, AFD's been given a Super Deluxe makeover here, and this box set includes four CDs containing 73 tracks in total – 49 of which have never been released before. There are B-sides, 1986 session tracks, acoustic versions, a Blu-Ray audio disc with 96kHz, 24-bit, bonus tracks, a hardback book, and the music video for It's So Easy in 5.1 and much more.View Deal

Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger (Super Deluxe Edition)

Badmotorfinger (Super Deluxe Edition): was £169.99, now £109.99 Soundgarden celebrated the 25th anniversary release of their 1991 breakthrough by releasing four special editions a couple of years back – here we have the Super Deluxe Edition, which includes seven discs housing both the original album and a number of studio outtakes and rarities, a hardback book and assorted memorabilia. View Deal

Rush - A Farewell To Kings [Super Deluxe Edition]

A Farewell To Kings [Super Deluxe Edition]: was £138.74, now £82.99 This incredibly fancy re-imagining of Rush's 1977 classic includes three CDs, one Blu-ray Audio disc and four 180-gram vinyl LPs. Having been remastered at the Abbey Road Mastering Studios in 2015, that version is available here for the first time ever on CD. It also includes a Rush concert recorded in February 1978 at London's Hammersmith Odeon, newly mixed by Rush engineer and original A Farewell to Kings producer Terry Brown, unreleased live performances, extensive 12,000-word liner notes by Grammy-winning rock historian Rob Bowman and a lot more. Rush completists, this one's for you.View Deal

R.E.M. - Automatic For The People

Automatic For The People box set, CD and Blu-ray: was £79.99, now £47.99 One of the finest alt-rock albums to come out of the 90s, this Deluxe Edition version of the album was remastered to mark its 25th birthday last year. It features previously unreleased material, including 20 demos and a couple of unreleased tracks, as well as the full album on a Blu-ray disc mixed in Dolby Atmos. It also includes a high-resolution master of the album, music videos, the original 1992 EPK, a bunch of live material and a 60-page book including photos by Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel.View Deal

Queen - News Of The World (40th Anniversary Edition)

News Of The World (40th Anniversary Edition): was £100.28, now £59.99 Released to mark New Of The World's 40th birthday, this souped up box set includes the original album on CD, two CDs of newly unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives and an ‘alternative’ version of the album called the Raw Sessions which includes never-before-heard versions of each of the album’s 11 tracks. It also includes a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP, direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes, three posters, a 60-page book and a new one-hour DVD documentary created from backstage material filmed during Queen’s 1977 News Of The World tour. View Deal

Pete Townshend - Who Came First (45th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

Who Came First (45th Anniversary Expanded Edition): was £21.86, now £12.99 Not the most outrageous or luxurious rerelease you'll find on this page, Townshend's relatively humble offering is still worth a look. This double CD expanded version includes eight unreleased tracks, new edits, alternative versions and live performances, new sleeve notes from the man himself, the original poster from the 1972 release and a 24 page booklet which contains rare images of Meher Baba and Pete in his recording studio.View Deal

Def Leppard - The CD Box Set: Volume One

The CD Box Set: Volume One: was £52.41, now £32.99 This hefty seven-disc reissue includes Def Leppard's first four albums, an impressive live set from the LA Forum in 1983, a disc of rarities and the band's original independent LP. A little piece of musical history in one compact collection.View Deal

Gomez - Bring It On [20th Anniversary Edition]

Bring It On [20th Anniversary Edition]: was £33.57, now £25.99 This reissue celebrating 20 years of Gomez's seminal album comes four discs strong, with a remastered version of the original album, a disc of remastered B-sides, a disc of demo tracks and 4-track recordings and a BBC session from 1998. Fans of the band will find plenty of unearthed gems to get your teeth into here.View Deal

Roxy Music - Roxy Music (Super Deluxe)

Roxy Music (Super Deluxe): was £105.28, now £62.99 This Super Deluxe Edition of Roxy Music's self-titled debut includes a veritable wealth of rare and previously unavailable material, including the original album, the demo tape that led to their first record deal plus their legendary BBC Sessions, and a disc of previously unheard studio outtakes prepared exclusively by Bryan Ferry and producer Rhett Davies. It also comes with a live DVD a 136-page book of rare photographs curated by Bryan Ferry, an essay from author Richard Williams, who first wrote about the group in Melody Maker in 1971 and quite a lot more.View Deal

Elton John - Diamonds Deluxe Edition

Diamonds Deluxe Edition: was £39.99, now £23.99 This imaginatively titled box set picks out the jewels of Elton John and Bernie Taupin's songwriting career – geddit? – and packages them in one handy three-CD set. The 3rd disc, which is apparently unavailable elsewhere, includes 16 bonus tracks of favourites compiled by the big man himself. Also includes a 72-page hardback book containing annotations for the stories behind each track, plus a set of five postcards of illustrations of iconic Elton looks by artist Richard Kilroy.View Deal

Brian Eno - Music For Installations [Super Deluxe Edition]