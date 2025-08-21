“It was the greatest way he could say goodbye”: Ozzy Osbourne is on the cover of the new Metal Hammer

As heavy metal comes to terms with the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, we look back at the life of our genre’s founding father.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we speak to friends of the Prince Of Darkness about his roots in Birmingham, his impact on heavy metal and culture, his support for the bands coming up behind him, and his brilliant Back To The Beginning farewell show.

“It was the greatest way he could say goodbye and I’m so happy he could have that,” says Brann Dailor, who opened the show with his band Mastodon. “It was perfect. Whether Ozzy had passed last night or a year from now, I’d have felt the same about the show. I can’t think of a better way to go out.”

We also go to Birmingham for the emotional funeral procession that allowed fans to wave goodbye to an icon.

Elsewhere in the issue, Deftones reveal the story behind new album Private Music, and we investigate their spike in popularity thanks to Gen Z. Baddiecore, anyone?

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach sounds off about monsters, The Munsters, and Meat Loaf, and Lorna Shore take us behind the scenes of new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me – will they finally take deathcore mainstream?

Power metal legends Helloween explain how they’ve maintained their supergroup line-up, and Arch Enemy reveal the story behind anarchist anthem Nemesis.

Nova Twins show us why they’re out to inspire the next generation, and Paradise Lost’s Nick Holmes schools us on BMX tricks, cutting your hair and, erm… dodging potted plants?

Meanwhile, we go on the road with Botswana death metal cowboys Overthrust, find out why Witch Club Satan’s Nikoline Spjelkavik peed in a graveyard, and meet rising ‘Midsommar metal’ band Forlorn.

All this, along with Blackbraid, Between The Buried And Me, Slayer, Manowar, Judas Priest, Cradle Of Filth, King Diamond, Letlive and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.