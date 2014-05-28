Win tickets to see Slash play live at the Houses of Commons

Classic Rock magazine are releasing World On Fire, the new album from Slash with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, as a special Fanpack edition in September, a full four weeks ahead of the album’s regular release date. And Slash is launching the album at the home of democracy.

Slash and Myles Kennedy will perform an acoustic set at the House of Commons on Monday, while the audience will be amongst the very first outside the band’s circle to hear the new album in its entirety. You can enter the competition at TeamRock.

Classic Rock’s Slash Fan Pack includes the album, a metal pin badge plus an in-depth, 132 page full-colour magazine dedicated to every aspect of how the album was written and recorded. It can be pre-ordered now.