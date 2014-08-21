WIN sets of weekend passes to HRH AOR 3

HRH AOR, Europe's premier AOR festival, returns in 2015 for its third instalment. With a bill headlined by the Sister Christian hitmakers Night Ranger, it promises to be a weekend stuffed full of melodic riffage and sweet, seeet vocalising. And we're giving away three weekend passes.

The festival takes place in March 2015 at its traditional home in North Wales, and features a bill that includes the likes of FM, Dare, The Poodles, Starz, H.E.A.T, Romeo’s Daughter, Houston, White Widdow, Kingdragon, Rage Of Angels, Night By Night, Fahran and Daylight Robbery.

We’ve got two sets of weekend passes to give away, each set giving the winner and three friends access through the festival’s hallowed gates. To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer the question on our competition page.

Enter the competition.