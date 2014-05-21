Trending

Win a whopping great Rob Zombie prize bundle

By ()

Get your hands on a load of Rob Zombie gear

Rob Zombie's first-ever feature length concert film, The Zombie Horror Picture Show, was released this week. And to celebrate we're giving away a ton of goodies that every Zombie lover needs in their life.

But what are you able to win, we hear you cry. Well how about…

  • Limited edition Record Store Day release Dead City Radio vinyl

  • Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor vinyl

  • Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor t-shirt

  • Rob Zombie classic album selection

  • Limited edition poster

So if you’re a fan of the Z and all his gory ways (let’s face it, who isn’t?), then get yourself over here and answer the really easy question.

The Zombie Horror Picture Show is coming to Blu-Ray and DVD now.

See more Metal Hammer news