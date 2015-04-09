Win a pair of tickets to Desertfest

Desertfest is now sold out, but because we’re generous buggers we’re giving away two tickets to the biggest stoner, doom and sludge party of London.

Headlined by the heavy, boozy, riffy likes of Red Fang, Eyehategod and Sleep – London ain’t gonna know what hit it.

Taking place in Camden over the April 24-26 weekend, there’s also a dedicated Metal Hammer stage on the Sunday headlined by Angel Witch, who’re joined by Cancer, Quartz and more.

And to celebrate this cacophony of noise, we’re giving away a pair of weekend tickets to the whole festival plus two runners up will win a pair of tickets to the Metal Hammer stage only.

