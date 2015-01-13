Win a pair of tickets to Bloodstock 2015!

Bloodstock rolls into Catton Park this August for another very metal weekend featuring Rob Zombie, Trivium and Within Temptation.

And because we’re pretty bloody excited about this year’s line-up (Opeth, Cannibal Corpse, Sepultura – hello!), we thought we’d share the love with you lot by giving away a pair of tickets plus camping.

To enter the competition all you have to do is head over here and answer the very easy question. Please note the competition closes 27th January, 2015.

Of course, if you want to guarantee tickets to the UK’s premiere metal festival then you can simply buy them here.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from 6-9th August.