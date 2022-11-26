Take home a Rolling Stones watch from Nixon's Black Friday weekend sale today and save yourself wads of cash

The Rolling Stones might have once said that 'you can't always get what you want', but this Cyber Weekend, there's plenty of chances to do exactly that. For example, we've seen tonnes of amazing Black Friday music deals that will leave you and your wallet satisfied, including this Black Friday sale over at the fashion brand Nixon. (opens in new tab)

Now, you can buy one of their Rolling Stones watches for a massively discounted price. Although Nixon might be better known for their collaboration with Metallica, we think these watches are just as eye-catching. Plus, discounts are available for both UK and US shoppers, so you can take advantage of the sale regardless of where you live.

(opens in new tab) Nixon Black Friday sale: Save on Stones watches (opens in new tab)

Nixon's recent Rolling Stones collaboration offer designs inspired by the British legendary rocker's celebrated career, based upon classic album artwork, graphics and their iconic fashion. Featuring analogs and digitals, watch bands, hats and even a wall clock, there's something here to satisfy everyone. And they're pretty snazzy too.

One of our favourite items of the Nixon x Rolling Stones collaboration is this Time Teller Acetate watch (opens in new tab), featuring their emblematic logo engraved onto a grand gold face with a tortoise shell strap. Plus, it's been reduced by a whopping 25%, taking its original price of £160 down to just £120.

Another stellar product is their Rolling Stones 51-30 watch (opens in new tab), which is possibly one of their most glamorous, rockstar-worthy options. For US shoppers, you can now buy it for just $412.50, a 25% slash off from $550. Featuring a neon sign front, the classic Tongue, and a rock-and-roll sub-dial, this is the ultimate statement piece for anyone with a flair for fashion and devilishly good taste. It's also serious durable, boasting Dive-ready 300m water resistance and solid stainless steel construction for when your parties take more of a wild turn.

If the Stones ain't your bag, then you may be pleased to know that Nixon also launched a collaboration with The Grateful Dead in 2021, with their watches now also on offer this weekend too. Plus, they're all made with recycled ocean plastic, so its a win for your wallet and the environment.

For more brilliant bargains and music deals, check out our list below:

Related guides