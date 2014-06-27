Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week: Black Moth, BlackWolf, Brownout, and five other bands whose names don't start with colours.

Black Moth — Room 13

Trailing their second album Condemned To Hope - due out September - Leeds mob Black Moth present their latest slice of ‘monumental riff sorcery and serpentine grace’. With Bad Seed/Grinderman drummer Jim Sclavunos at the production controls, it’s a dirty rock’n’roll deed done with oceans of class.

Brownout — The Wizard

From the forthcoming Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath collection. Yep, it’s a seriously funky version of Sab’s The Wizard. We’ve been listening to this all week, and it rocks harder than a lot of hard rock rocks. Seriously.

BlackWolf - Moving Mountains

We once described Blackwolf as being, “packed tight with snaking blues grooves, huge choruses and ecstatic riffs”. This new track suggests that we were right to be enthusiastic, which is a relief. We hate getting that shit wrong.

Rival Sons — Open Your Eyes

Yes, it was recorded for Classic Rock, but we don’t care. Every time we watch this we’re blown away. Just listen to that voice. It’s awesome.

Brother Dege — Set It Off

There’s not much we like more than some blues-rock from the delta, so here’s some from Cajun-born Brother Dege. It’s a big old hunk of steel’n’slide, and it comes from the Scorched Earth Policy mixtape, out July 15.

Michael Tracy — Ain’t Dead Yet

This was sent to us via the twitter hotline, which proves that we pay attention to such things. Michael has played with the likes of Styx, Foreigner, George Thorogood, Don Felder and Dokken, while this uplifting slice of Americana features guitar by Rick Richards (Georgia Satellites) and Steve Stone (Atlanta Rhythm Section).

Night by Night — A Thousand Lies

We recently claimed that Night By Night were spearheading the “new wave of AOR”, and we see no reason to change our opinion now. A Thousand Lies has the harmonies, and the big shiny guitars, and the chorus a postman might sing in the shower.

Coshish — Raastey

As the voting opens for the Prog Awards 2014, let’s dive the subcontinent for a peep at the soaring and spiritual Raastey by Coshish, the Mumbai proggers nominated in this year’s Limelight category. Vote for your favourites.