Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

What's been keeping the Classic Rock crew in line this week? We're going to tell you: it's rock. To be more specific, it's this rock right here.

Preachers Son Jericho

First unleashed last October, back now with an official release to precede the 10 Stories Tall album, which is out at the end of June. The man behind Preacher’s Son, Brian Hogan, is literally a preacher’s son: from the age of 12 he played bass in his dad’s Christian band.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnmxYL7I5sI)

The Golden Grass Sugar N’ Spice

Soulful, good-time boogie freakbeat. Guitarist Michael Rafalowich is a touting member of Tav Falco’s Panther Burns, so there’s every chance he’ll know how to rock and roll, often at the same time.[](https://soundcloud.com/user3105090/the-golden-grass-sugar-n-spice)

Diamond Lane The Enemy

Blue collar hard rock, direct from Hollywood. The band will launch their debut Terrorizer album tomorrow with a party at the infamous Troubador club in Los Angeles. It’s like 1987 all over again, and this must surely be a good thing.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARvT6JL0P6A)

Electric River Calling Out

A Kent-based foursome with a fearsome, punk-pop, singalong sound. You’ll be hearing more from these energetic pups, we wager.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIWXTB80W98)

Dum Dum Girls Rimbaud Eyes

A great new psychedelic video for a song that came out earlier in the year. At first listen we thought the song was about “Pinball Eyes”, rather than a tribute to the great French poet.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDYRQX6FPQQ)

The Black Fields Dig Billy Dig

If Dig Billy Dig appear to have arrived with a sweet dose of southern style, then the band are doing their job. For despite the dixie-fried, barrelhouse sound, they’re actually from Brighton on England’s fair south coast.[](https://soundcloud.com/the-blackfields/dig-billy-dig-master)

Kitten Pyramid English Rosa

Kitten Pyramid’s English Rosa is a rollicking bar-chant swinger, with a video featuring Dave Ball from Procul Harum as The Grim Reaper. They are being touted as the new Cardiacs and are currently on a tour of British mental homes.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgcF6buWXaU)

Mastodon High Road

The melo-prog-sludge, peyote-drenched shape of things to come. The video is a monstrous, trippy affair that deserves to be watched full-screen, with the lights out, by the full family.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4PztrhXkXo)