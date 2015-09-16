10 things we learned from the new issue of Classic Rock

Classic Rock 215 is on sale now.

This month it’s an Iron Maiden extravaganza, with 17 different covers – one for each Iron Maiden studio album (as well as Live After Death). Inside you’ll find interviews with all the Maiden members, in wake of their new LP The Book Of Souls.

Alongside this, we’ve got the inside scoop on Rush’s (possible) last ever shows, interviews with John Lydon, Cherie Currie and Gary Clark Jr, and the fascinating story of psych rock. There’s also new album reviews for David Gilmour, Keith Richards, Clutch, Hollywood Vampires… plus a new 14-track CD.

1. **During cancer treatment, Bruce Dickinson grew a big shaggy beard.

**Rather than losing his hair, the Maiden mouthpiece acquired the “Captain Haddock” look. Apparently it all fell out one night in the pub. Hopefully not into a pint, or pork scratchings.

2. Babymetal are the future of rock. Or not.

‘No they’re not!’ ‘Yes they are!’ We’re still dizzy from their J-pop/metal sugar rush of a set at the Metal Hammer awards earlier this year. So what the hell’s it all about? Are they good? Should we care? Read our story and decide.

3. Nicko McBrain is the biggest moaner in Iron Maiden.

According to Steve Harris anyway. The chirpy chap who gamely appeared on Sooty & Sweep – who’d have thunk it, eh?

**4. “Fanny were one of the finest bands of their time.”

**Said by none other than David Bowie, of this hidden 70s gem. Our Editor At Large Geoff Barton investigates the story of the original all-girl rock’n’roll band, overshadowed in history by The Runaways. And yes, we love the band name too.

*5. Physical Graffiti* is one of John Lydon’s favourite albums.

**Yep, the Sex Pistol-turned-PiL linchpin loves to get the Led out. Nice.

**6. The Electric Prunes, Homogenized Dirt, the Chocolate Watch Band, ? & The Mysterians…

**They could only be psych bands, couldn’t they? This month we explore the enigmatic realm of psych, it’s history and the fabulous freaks keeping its trippy spirit alive today – from The Bevis Frond to Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats.

**7. Jesse Hughes intends to go out with a bang.

**Literally. When asked, ‘when death comes, how would you prefer to go?’ the Eagles Of Death Metal frontman replied “getting busy with [his ladyfriend] Tuesday”. Still, he does plan to be “really fucking old”, so it shouldn’t take much hanky panky to finish him off.

**8. David Gilmour’s new album is better than Endless River.

**Quite a bit better, actually, our critic suggests. Read the lowdown of the Pink Floyd guitarist’s new oeuvre in our reviews pages.

**9. And Keef’s new solo record is pretty good too…

**The wizened Rolling Stone may have a face like a heap of melted candle wax, but there’s rock va-va-voom there yet. Huzzah.

**10. …just don’t mess with his shepherd’s pie.

**It’s an important truth, realised by Gary Clark Jr when he toured with the Stones. “I got to have some of Keith’s shepherd’s pie,” he told our writer. “I learned a big lesson. Don’t break the crust. Keith is the only one who can do it.” And they say rock’n’roll is dead…

