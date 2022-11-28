You have one more day to get this custom Iron Maiden necklace at half price from Etsy

If you're a music fan trying to get the best out of Cyber Monday, you should make sure you're all over our extensive guide to the best Cyber Monday music deals, covering everything from vinyl to speakers to headphones to merchandise and beyond.

Etsy are one of the oft-overlook brands who are great for forays into music gifts for yourself or loved ones heading into the festive period, with many personalised items on sale that you won't find anywhere else. Their sellers have a load of Cyber Monday deals available, and we reckon this customised Iron Maiden necklace on sale at half price for £10.36 (opens in new tab) would look good around the neck of any self-respecting Maiden fan.

(opens in new tab) Etsy: Iron Maiden necklace at half-price (opens in new tab)

You have one more day to get this customised Iron Maiden necklace at half price - but be quick as stock

The page suggests that this particular item is low in stock, so if you want one, you best be quick. Please note, though, the page also lists estimated arrival of the necklace as '05 Dec-03 Jan', so if you were considering picking this up as a Christmas gift for a loved one, you might want to contact the seller to see if they can be more specific.

If you're hungry for more deals, have a look at our round-ups of all the best Cyber Monday bargains you need to know about below:

Related Cyber Monday deal guides