It turns out you can put a price on hearing health when earplugs are this cheap - save 20% on one of Louder's go-to pairs this Prime Day
Protect your hearing for less this Prime Day with 20% off the Vibes High Fidelity earplugs - and there's money off the Loop Experience 2
If you’re hitting every gig going this summer, you’ll need protection. And by that I mean a reliable pair of earplugs designed to handle live music.
While looking through the best Prime Day music deals, I spotted one of the Louder team's favourites for sheer comfort: the Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs and they’ve just dropped to $23.16 (was $28.95) at Amazon.
They’re the third highest-rated option in our best earplugs for concerts guide, and $23.16 is the cheapest price I've spotted in 30 days.
If you’re after earplugs with certified hearing protection, these are a great shout. We awarded them a near-perfect score in our Vibes Hi-Fidelity review, rating them as comfy, discreet (they’re tiny in the ear), and well-suited to loud music – they’ll dish out up to 22dB of noise protection, which is plenty for most gig goers.
The Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs are designed with an acoustic filter and provide an immediate 15dB reduction in volume.
We tested them during a three-hour drum rehearsal and found them to be lightweight, easy to pop in, and super-comfy to wear for hours at a time.
They muffled a lot of high-end frequencies during our tests though, so if you want an ultra high quality sound you’ll need to up your budget.
And while the Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs aren't on sale on Amazon UK this Prime Day, you can pick up a pair of excellent Loop Experience 2 High Fidelity earplugs for just £20.95 - that's 38% down on the regular price of £33.95.
As for gigging musicians in the US, I recommend the Alpine MusicSafe Pro Earplugs which are down from $29.99 at Amazon to just $23.99 for Prime Day.
UK-based musicians needn't feel left out either, because the Alpines are also on sale through Amazon UK - down from £21.75 to £18.48.
Read more
- Prime Day music deals: All the best discounts
- Prime Day Lego deals: Build up a bargain
- Prime Day vinyl deals: Box set deals & more
- Prime Day turntable deals: Top record player savings
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
During her tenure as a Total Guitar staffer and later as a freelance music journalist, Claire has attended her fair share of festivals and has camped out at most (there may have been the odd hotel stay). Claire was also the Outdoors Editor for Louder’s sister site T3, where she was in charge of hunting down the best tents for all camping scenarios.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.