It turns out you can put a price on hearing health when earplugs are this cheap - save 20% on one of Louder's go-to pairs this Prime Day

If you’re hitting every gig going this summer, you’ll need protection. And by that I mean a reliable pair of earplugs designed to handle live music.

While looking through the best Prime Day music deals, I spotted one of the Louder team's favourites for sheer comfort: the Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs and they’ve just dropped to $23.16 (was $28.95) at Amazon.

They’re the third highest-rated option in our best earplugs for concerts guide, and $23.16 is the cheapest price I've spotted in 30 days.

The Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs are designed with an acoustic filter and provide an immediate 15dB reduction in volume.

We tested them during a three-hour drum rehearsal and found them to be lightweight, easy to pop in, and super-comfy to wear for hours at a time.

They muffled a lot of high-end frequencies during our tests though, so if you want an ultra high quality sound you’ll need to up your budget.

And while the Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs aren't on sale on Amazon UK this Prime Day, you can pick up a pair of excellent Loop Experience 2 High Fidelity earplugs for just £20.95 - that's 38% down on the regular price of £33.95.

As for gigging musicians in the US, I recommend the Alpine MusicSafe Pro Earplugs which are down from $29.99 at Amazon to just $23.99 for Prime Day.

UK-based musicians needn't feel left out either, because the Alpines are also on sale through Amazon UK - down from £21.75 to £18.48.

