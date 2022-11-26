Hulu's Black Friday weekend deal offers a year's subscription for just $1.99 a month - saving 75% off the regular price

You'll have most likely spent your Black Friday weekend browsing on this site looking over our extensive list of Black Friday music deals, but there are some genuinely great discounts and savings to be found from numerous other industries and service providers - not least when it comes to Black Friday streaming deals.

If you're thinking of trying out a new streaming service for the year ahead, it might be worth giving Hulu a go - the huge US platform is offering a massive price slash for new customers, with its 'with ads' service now available for just $1.99 a month for twelve months (opens in new tab). That's a massive 75% off its original price, giving you the chance to watch the likes of critically acclaimed, restaurant-based comedy-drama The Bear, science fiction comedy-drama The Orville and much-hyped, Steve Martin-fronted series Only Murders in the Building on the cheap.

(opens in new tab) Hulu with ads: $1.99/month for 12-months (opens in new tab)

You can save an incredible 75% on an annual Hulu sub with ads in this Black Friday deal. This plan would usually cost $84 a year, but you can get it all for less than $24 if you sign up now. After this period, you’ll be charged $7.99 per month - but just think of all the content you’ll get at this reduced price until November 2023!

As mentioned, this is the 'with ads' version of the service, so you will have to put up with adverts while watching Hulu if you decide to go in on this deal. If that doesn't bother you, however, you won't find many streaming platforms offering a bigger discount this weekend - though do note that the monthly price will go up to $7.99 once that first year ends.

