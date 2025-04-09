“We’d all seen The Wall; we knew there were good rock movies out there”: Inspired by Pink Floyd, Marillion made a film out of their 1994 concept album Brave. It didn’t go well

By ( Prog ) published

Marillion’s attempt to make a full-length move to accompany 1994 concept album Brave went so badly that the director disassociated himself from it

Marillion – Brave movie
(Image credit: YouTube)

Marillion’s 1994 concept album Brave was to become a landmark in the band’s career. Amid the challenges of pulling together a story inspired by an unidentified girl on a bridge, the band themselves at odds with their record label, each other – and ultimately many of their fans.

In the end, their seventh studio record set them on the course they’re still on today. But out of the many problems they encountered, one of the most notable is the ambition and complete failure of their Brave movie, from which the videos for The Great Escape, Hollow Man and Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury were taken.

The result was so disappointing that its director later disassociated himself from it. Marillion looked back with Prog in 2018.

If spending several months recording an album in a French chateau wasn’t grand enough, Marillion decided to push the boat out even further by producing a full-length film to accompany Brave.

“We’d made three videos for the singles from Holidays In Eden, all of which cost 30 or 40 grand each,” says keyboardist Mark Kelly. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we just take that money to make a movie?’ We had a story we thought would be good to tell. We’d all seen The Wall, so we knew there were examples of good rock movies out there.”

Armed with around £120,000 – “Not a lot, really,” Kelly admits – the band began scouting for potential directors. They sounded out a few, but decided to go with cult filmmaker Richard Stanley.

Marillion - The Great Escape - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube Marillion - The Great Escape - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube
Watch On

The South African had made his name directing videos for the likes of Public Image Ltd and flour-encrusted goths Fields Of The Nephilim. But it was his two full-length films, the 1990 sci-fi movie Hardware and 1992 horror Dust Devil, that impressed Marillion.

“He had a dark streak that suited the subject matter of Brave,” says bassist Pete Trewavas. Kelly describes Stanley as “unusual – he used to go around saying things like ‘Hot diggity dog’. Actually, he was a bit fucking weird.”

A lot of it works really well, and there’s some very interesting and disturbing imagery

Steve Rothery

The band remained hands-off during the filming process. “He had a plan in his head and we knew bits of it, and other bits we didn’t,” says Trewavas. “I think he would tell us what we thought we needed to know to get the job done. It was pretty similar to how we were treating the record company at the time, actually!”

The film starred actress Josie Ayers as the girl on the bridge. Following the broad arc of the album, it told her stories as a series of flashbacks, related as part of a psychiatry session. Marillion appeared as themselves.

Marillion - The Hollow Man - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube Marillion - The Hollow Man - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube
Watch On

But the band’s plan to use the movie as a lavish promotional tool for the album was scuppered when it got held up by the censors at the British Board Of Film Classification. “There was a lot of stuff about children being influenced by films at the time, and because it was a music video, they were particularly strict,” says Kelly.

“They weren’t even going to give it a certificate to start with – they were just going to shitcan the whole thing and not allow us to release it. In the end, they removed quite a few scenes.”

I’m not blaming Richard Stanley – the budget he had to work with was minuscule

Mark Kelly

The band have mixed feelings about it today. “A lot of it works really well, and there’s some very interesting and disturbing imagery,” says guitarist Steve Rothery. “But ultimately it was never going to have the full cinematic appeal for that budget.”

“It wasn’t a very good film, to be honest,” says Kelly. “I’m not blaming Richard Stanley, because the budget he had to work with was minuscule. It could have worked really well with him making that movie. It just didn’t.”

Marillion - Alone Again in the Lap of Luxury - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube Marillion - Alone Again in the Lap of Luxury - Official Music Promo Video - YouTube
Watch On
Dave Everley
Dave Everley

Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.

More about prog
Andreas Kisser and Steve Howe

“It was so inspiring to see them put animosity to one side and just go on stage to play”: Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser explains his love for Yes and Steve Howe
Katatonia

New-look Katatonia announce 13th album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State – watch their video for Lilac
The Black Crowes, standing in front of Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th June 1990

"This band has always been out of sync with whatever is going on": The Black Crowes albums you should definitely listen to, and one to avoid
See more latest
Most Popular
The Black Crowes, standing in front of Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th June 1990
"This band has always been out of sync with whatever is going on": The Black Crowes albums you should definitely listen to, and one to avoid
Black Sabbath standing in front of their tour bus in 1975
"Ozzy jumped from one subject to another with astonishing rapidity, like some frantic pigeon": A mind-mincing encounter with Black Sabbath on the Sabotage tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers, 1995
“I’ve gone from having the greatest time of my life, to wanting to kill myself.” An audience with a tired, homesick, and somewhat irritable Red Hot Chili Peppers on the final night of their One Hot Minute world tour
Andreas Kisser and Steve Howe
“It was so inspiring to see them put animosity to one side and just go on stage to play”: Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser explains his love for Yes and Steve Howe
Grand Magus in 2024, Amon Amarth in 2019 and Wardruna in 2025
“They’re outlaw bad boys who’ve got no business with fanciness or politeness!” Amon Amarth, Grand Magus, Wardruna and more explain why metal loves Vikings so much
Bambie Thug Press 2025
"I got taken in by a group of older witches." How Bambie Thug went from ballet and Catholic school to witchcraft, Eurovision and touring with Babymetal
Canned Heat in 1969
"We were always badass, if by that you mean sex, drugs and rock'n'roll... we were very bad": The wild story of Canned Heat, the badass blues band that death couldn’t kill
Ghost singer Papa V Perpetua in 2025 and the cover of Skeletá by Ghost
“Satanized is a song about love”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge breaks down every track on new album Skeletá
Ice-T studio portrait
"What I learned from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy is that they're real people, and they'll be like that until they die": Ice-T on his heroes and the music he loves most
Tracks Of The Week artists
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now