Watch Korn’s Jonathan Davis sit in a ‘haunted’ chair that apparently makes him hallucinate and feel like he’s high

Korn singer Jonathan Davis will be a guest presenter on an episode of Discovery Channel programme Ghost Adventures next week.

In the episode, which airs at 10pm Eastern and Pacific Time on Wednesday (April 30), the founding member of nu metal’s pioneers joins the Ghost Adventures team in exploring the Glen Tavern Inn, a “haunted” hotel in Santa Paula, California.

Warner Bros Discovery, owners of the Discovery Channel, have shared a brief snippet of the episode to YouTube. In it, Davis joins regular hosts Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley in searching for a paranormal presence at the hotel.

The clip shows Davis sit in a chair in a corner of one hotel room, where he says he starts to feel something supernatural. “I got 100 pounds on my shoulders right now,” he claims, before standing up and saying, “Yeah, bro, I can’t take this anymore.”

A voiceover adds that the singer later claimed to have experienced “visions of women being tortured by very bad men” while sitting in the chair. When Bagans sits down in the same chair, he claims to have a heart palpitation, which Davis then says he also felt.

“This is where it sits,” Bagans concludes. “I feel like I’m back in the dream again, Jonathan, and you’re in the dream again.”

Davis responds, saying the chair makes you feel “kinda high”. “It’s very euphoric,” he describes. “It’s a trip.”

Watch the full, bizarre, two-minute preview below.

Ghost Adventures premiered on the Discovery Channel in October 2008. Its 29th season kicked off on Wednesday, April 23, with an episode set inside San Jose’s famous Winchester Mystery House. Comedian Matt Rife will be a special guest on the season’s May 7 episode.

Korn are currently gearing up for a summer of festival shows, which will kick off at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 8. The band will headline Download festival in the UK on June 15. See their full list of dates via their website.

Korn’s latest album, Requiem, came out in 2022. Last year, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said the band are working on a follow-up and that it’s “the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.