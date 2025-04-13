Watch Montrose play a sizzling version of Bad Motor Scooter on the Midnight Special in 1975

More classic rock gold has emerged on the Midnight Special's YouTube channel, and this latest nugget is a Montrose performance from early 1975.

The clip, which was broadcast on January 3, 1975, features Sammy Hagar, Ronnie Montrose, Denny Carmassi and Alan Fitzgerald playing an electrifying version of the debut album classic Bad Motor Scooter, and comes from a show hosted by The Guess Who and Wolfman Jack. Charlie Daniels and the Spencer Davis Group completed the lineup.

The January 3 performance was Montrose's second on the show, having also appeared the previous March, three months after the debut album's release. They also starred in Match 1975, performing a pair of songs from the follow-up, Paper Money. Both frontman Hagar and guitarist Montrose would later make solo appearances on the show – the former in January 1978, the latter in June of the same year.

Fifty years on from Bad Motor Scooter's airing on The Midnight Special, Hagar is opening his current solo set with the same song. He's appearing at the Stagecoach Festival in Inio, CA later this month, before embarking on a Best Of All Worlds residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Full dates below.

Bad Motor Scooter - Montrose | The Midnight Special - YouTube Watch On

Sammy Hagar: 2025 Tour Dates

April 27: Inio Stagecoach Festival, CA

April 30: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 03: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 07: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 09: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 10: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 14: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 16: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 17: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

Tickets are on sale now.