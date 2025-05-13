"It would be ridiculous to try to rock there." Watch the trailer for Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs film, documenting a unique performance underneath Paris "surrounded by several million dead people"

Queens of the Stone Age have shared a trailer for Alive in the Catacombs, a film documenting their performance in the world-famous Catacombs of Paris, the final resting place for millions of French citizens, interred in the 1700s.

The Los Angeles band's performance in the eerie tunnels beneath the French capital represented the fulfilment of a long-held dream for QOTSA frontman Josh Homme, who first visited the extraordinary location almost 20 years ago. No band had ever before been granted permission to play in the Catacombs, which made the group's stripped-back set, augmented by a three-piece string section, genuinely historic.

A press statement for the film, which will be available to view from June 5, reads: "Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments… absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs- from the acoustics and ambient sounds - dripping water, echoes and natural resonance - to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music. Far from the sound-insulated confines of the studio or the comfort of onstage monitors, Alive in the Catacombs sees the band not only rise to this challenge, but embrace it."

Josh Homme says, "We’re so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down… It would be ridiculous to try to rock there. All those decisions were made by that space. That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you're in there."

He adds, "If you’re ever going to be haunted, surrounded by several million dead people is the place. I’ve never felt so welcome in my life."

Queens of the Stone Age - Alive in the Catacombs (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Queens of the Stone Age will play their first shows since summer 2024 next month.

Their US mini-tour kicks off with a pair of shows at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, on June 10 and 11. The band will travel to Europe to play shows in July and August, including an August 20 Dublin gig at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, and a headline performance at the Rock N Roll Circus at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl on August 27.

Cancelling shows last summer, the band released a statement saying, “QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year. Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."