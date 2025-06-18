Did someone say free music? Right now, you can score an impressive 4 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited

How do you fancy filling your ears with millions of songs from artists from every genre imaginable? Sounds good, right? Well, if you’re looking to kick-start your music streaming journey or are simply swapping platforms, then Amazon Music Unlimited should be on your list.

Right now, the online shopping giant is offering four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited - the perfect opportunity for you to explore new music or old classics, including albums in spatial audio, where they can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free

Amazon Music Unlimited is the most full-featured of Amazon’s streaming tiers, offering ad-free access to podcasts and songs numbering in the hundreds of millions, and in glorious lossless fidelity. For non-Prime users, Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $11.99 a month, but right now, you can have it for three months completely free of charge. Already a Prime Member? Well, you can score an extra month free.

This new Amazon Music Unlimited deal is available to new and existing Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime members can enjoy 4 months free, while those without a Prime subscription only get 3 months. If you choose to continue the service following the free four-month trial period, you'll be charged £11.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to £10.99 per month.

Now, if you're tempted to sign up for Prime, don't forget that a subscription comes with a whole range of benefits, including speedy delivery on your purchases, early access to lightning deals and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited features in our guide to the best music streaming services thanks to its on-demand, ad-free music streaming, ad-free podcasts, the ability to listen offline and music delivery in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Paired with a set of our favourite headphones for music or the loudest Bluetooth speakers, the listening experience is awesome.