How to watch Bonnaroo 2025: Megadeth, QOTSA & more set for annual music and arts festival

Bonnaroo 2025 at a glance When: June 12-15, 2025

Where: Live streams across all four days through the Hulu network

The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has officially kicked off and if you’re in the US and didnt get a ticket, you can catch the action live all weekend exclusively through Hulu TV.

The festival takes place at Great Stage Park, a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, with the event running from June 12-15.

Artists including Megadeth, Queens Of The Stone Age, Insane Clown Posse, Vampire Weekend, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Beabadoobee are among the big names appearing at the festival.

How to watch Bonnaroo in the US

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will once again take place at the Great Stage Park, Manchester, TN, from Thursday June 12 through Sunday, June 15

The live action will be streamed exclusively through the Hulu channel each day from 7pm - 11pm CT.

You can find the full schedule and times at the official Bonnaroo website so you can plan your viewing.

You can get a Disney+, Hulu Basic Bundle with ads for $10.99/month, while a package with the addition of Max starts from $16.99/month. A third option is Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ with ads for $16.99/month.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also worth noting that if you sign up, you'll get the first month free. Find out more on the official Hulu website.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're outside the US on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch all the action from Bonnaroo, you can use a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the US on holiday and want to watch the four days of music from the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, just select 'US' from the list.

3. Sign in to Hulu, turn up the volume and relax. You're all set to watch a full weekend of excellent music live from Tennessee.