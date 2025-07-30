How to watch Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in Black Sabbath's hometown

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in his hometown, Birmingham, today, July 30, and thousands of metal fans from across the world are already gathering in the city centre to pay their final respects to the much-loved Black Sabbath frontman and solo superstar.



Osbourne, 76, passed away on July 22, just a few weeks after performing his last ever live show - a four-song solo set, followed by a five-song set alongside fellow original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - at Birmingham's Villa Park.



This afternoon the iconic superstar who helped birth the heavy metal genre will return to his hometown one final time as his funeral cortege travels along Broad Street.

Broad Street is the location of the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, where fans have been leaving flowers, memorial cards and personal tributes to the late singer over the past week.



Osbourne's hearse is due to make its way along the street from 1pm, UK time.

If you wish to follow coverage of the procession and pay your own respects to the Prince of Darkness ahead of his private family funeral at a church in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, later today, you can do so by entering your email address to access a livestream at blacksabbathbench.co.uk from 1pm BST / 8am Eastern Time / 5am Pacific Time.

Alternatively, UK residents can watch ITV's coverage below.

Osbourne co-founded Black Sabbath in 1968 and made eight albums with the Godfathers of Metal before being dismissed in 1979, due to what was perceived by his bandmates to be excessive substance abuse.



With invaluable encouragement and assistance from his manager/wife Sharon, Osbourne then launched a hugely successful solo career, beginning with 1980's Blizzard Of Ozz album.



The singer returned to Sabbath from 1997 to 2006 and again from 2011 until their first retirement in 2017. He fronted the band’s final album, 2013’s 13, his first full-length studio album with the group in 35 years. His last solo album, Patient Number 9, was released in 2022.

Elton John, Metallica's James Hetfield, and rising star Yungblud (Dominic Harrison) are expected to be among the mourners saying a final farewell today to the world's most recognisable heavy metal superstar.

(Image credit: Ioannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images)