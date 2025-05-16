New horror sequel Final Destination Bloodlines features music by thrash metal veterans Evile

British thrashers Evile are featured on the soundtrack to new horror film Final DestinationBloodlines.

In a post on Facebook, the band wrote:

"We’re huge horror/thriller movie fans and we couldn’t be more proud to appear in a franchise we’re all fans of. Go see the movie and blast some Evile on the way there, making sure to avoid trucks with big logs on of course.”

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth entry in the horror franchise that began in 2000, and the first new movie in the series since Final Destination 5. The film also marks the final acting role of horror legend Tony Todd (Candyman), who passed away in 2024.

Evile's appearance on the soundtrack is notable, considering they're the only metal band to appear amidst the likes of Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Kelly Clarkson.

The title-track of the band's debut album Enter The Grave - released in 2007 - is featured alongside tracks including Johnny Cash's Ring Of Fire, Air Supply's Without You and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head by B.J. Thomas. Given the series' pointed humour, we'll leave it to your imagination how these songs are deployed.

Final Destination has a history of rock and metal needle drops, with AC/DC's Highway To Hell getting prominent placing in Final Destination 2 alongside appearances of songs by Incubus and (hed) p.e.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Destination Bloodlines is out now.