Pink Floyd Release One Of These Days clip from restored Pompeii MCMLXXII movie

Pink Floyd have released their performance of One Of These Days from their 1972 Pompeii concert film, which arrives in cinemas in a fully restored format on April 24.

Retitled Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, it’s been digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage. With enhanced audio by Steven Wilson, it’s described as the definitive version of the production.

“The film documents what Pink Floyd did before they became giants of the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic,” producers say. “Set in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, this unique and immersive film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience.

“It features the vital Echoes, A Saucerful of Secrets and One Of These Days. The breathtaking visuals of the amphitheatre, captured both day and night, amplify the magic of the performance. Additionally, the film includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.”

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - One of These Days (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Wilson comments: “Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool.

“It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could have been filmed yesterday.”

Cinema details and tickets are on sale now at www.pinkfloyd.film. The new version of the live album – available on vinyl for the first time – arrives on May 2 and it’s available for pre-order now.