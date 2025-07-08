Paramount+ just crashed the Prime Day party with huge savings on US and UK subscription plans

The Amazon Prime Day music deals are in full swing and while looking for some new music documentaries to watch, I found out that Paramount Plus are holding a summer sale all of their own, with money off subscription plans in both the US and UK.

In the US you can get two months of Paramount Plus for 0.99 cents per month, while in the UK, you can save 50% on monthly plans for 3 months, or on an annual plan.

This is great news because not only does Paramount Plus stream a whole bunch of classic movies, TV favourites and is home to all things Star Trek-shaped, but there’s hour upon hour of music docs, live sets and more to get stuck into.

Paramount Plus

US: 2 months for just 99 cents per month

UK: Save 50% on 3 month plans or annual plan

Sign up to Paramount Plus now in the US or UK and you're in for some heavy-duty discounts. The streaming services is packed with cracking content and there's no shortage of shows for music fans to enjoy - plus a whole lot more. These deals close on July 10.

Want some instant recommendations? Top of my list is Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, which sees the Rush vocalist, bassist and keyboardist visit and chat to some of the world's best-loved bassists: Robert Trujillo, Les Claypool, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Krist Novoselic.

Nothin’ But A Good Time is an eye-opening three-part series about 80s hair metal in the US and it'll be a real blast from the past for people like myself who found their musical feet in that particular decade.

Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza is also here - another three-part series, this time examining how what was originally planned to be a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction, turned into one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

There’s also two full seasons of the celebrated Behind The Music series - a run of documentaries that chronciles the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Motley Crue, Bret Michaels, Wolfgang Van Halen, Bob Marley, Alanis Morisette, Ice T.

Finally, there’s How Music Got Free, an exploration of how Napster, LimeWire and "internet pirates who nearly destroyed the music industry".

These are just some of the highlights, but there’s so much more - and don't forget, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now is due to hit Paramount Plus later this year.

In the US, the usual price for a Paramount Plus Essential plan is $7.99/month, Premium at $12.99/month, while there's also an annual plan from $59.99.

In the UK, Basic (with ads) costs £4.99/month, Standard is £7.99/month, and Premium for £10.99/month.

These prices will apply should you carry on your subscription after the deals expire.