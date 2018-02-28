She Rocks – The ultimate archive

While women tend to rule the worlds of pop and country, like it or not they just aren’t as prominent or successful in rock music. And because they’re not as big, the media (and we’re guilty as charged here) tend to cover those artists less. So, at the start of February, TeamRock, along with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog Magazine, decided to take this as an opportunity to talk about loads of women from all over rock’s vast spectrum, from the early pioneers to household names, to those just starting out.
Below, we compile the month’s entire array of features…
50 women who changed rock'n'roll
Paying tribute to the founding mothers of rock'n'roll
Investigating the workshops clearing the path for female sound engineers
Lzzy Hale: I just want to get out there and kick ass
Sonja Kristina: I'm not easily intimidated or overawed by people
Everything you need to know about Lemuria's new album Recreational Hate
Suzi Quatro: I haven’t seen many people walk my path, even after all these years
The 10 best riot grrrl albums, as chosen by Rebecca Lou
Kate Bush: I’d like my music to intrude – not many women succeed with that
Shirley Manson: "When people say rock is dead, I want to laugh in their face"
Laura Jane Grace: I want music to have more diversity
The Top 10 Halestorm Songs, by Stone Broken's Robyn Haycock
Why I love Brody Dalle by Becky Blomfield from Milk Teeth
The 11 best L7 songs, as chosen by Donita Sparks
Janis Joplin: hedonism, heroin, and a life of no half measures
Anette Olzon: "It’s hard to work your way up from the very bottom again"
Girlschool: "We weren’t trying to fit in with the guys, we were being ourselves"
Who is Simone Simons? Getting to know Epica's enigmatic frontwoman
Nordic nightmares: the story behind Myrkur's creepy concept album
Epica's Simone Simons: "I look like a lady, but I don’t always act like one"
Doro: All metalheads – men and women – must fight for our music
Delain's Charlotte Wessels: The 10 Records That Changed My Life
The ultimate workout playlist by Walls Of Jericho's Candace Puopolo
Meet Carol Kaye, the genius musician behind the world’s favourite basslines
The Story Behind The Song: Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits
The 10 best death metal albums, chosen by Venom Prison
Does metal have a sexism problem?
How Arch Enemy are taking over the metal world
Meet the changing face of the UK underground
The confessions of Cristina Scabbia
The events and workshops where women can kickstart their metal career
The 10 Best Suzi Quatro Songs, as chosen by The Amorettes
Cristina Scabbia: "Metal is still a male-dominated scene"
She Rocks: meet the women who run rock'n'roll
The story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, founding mother of rock'n'roll
Meet the people making festivals a better place for women
Imelda May on rebellion, growing up, and drinking with Jeff Beck
The story behind Bring Me To Life by Evanescence
The story behind the song: Dear Prudence by Siouxsie And The Banshees
Mina Caputo: "There are family members and friends I don’t talk to anymore"
Within Temptation's Sharon Den Adel: The 10 Records That Changed My Life
The people making gigs a safer place for women
Stevie Nicks: if this band hadn't made it big, we’d still be playing the clubs
The Top 10 Best Girlschool songs, as chosen by Lita Ford
The industry schemes helping women become part of the next generation of heavy
Girlschool's Enid Williams - 10 Records That Changed My Life
Diamante releases Thelma And Louise-inspired video for Had Enough
The story behind the song: Kids In America by Kim Wilde
Meet Jennifer Batten, guitar hero
The 25 best Kate Bush songs of all time
Black Moth release new video for Sisters Of The Stone
Candice Night: I would never try to fill Ian Gillan’s shoes
Interview: Doro, the Queen Of Metal
In This Moment's Maria Brink: 10 Records That Changed My Life
No girls allowed: One singer’s struggle with sexism in the music industry
Listen to the high-octane new album by Thundermother
The story of Donald Trump, $250,000, and the all-girl metal band
Rolo Tomassi: Harnessing the power of darkness
Svalbard's Serena Cherry slams companies who enforce unpaid internships
The story behind the song: Crazy On You by Heart
The 11 best black metal albums, chosen by Svalbard
Anneke van Giersbergen on heroes, inspiration, and her love of prog metal
Black Moth's track-by-track guide to their new album Anatomical Venus
We took some of rock’s loudest women to a pub and this is what happened
Sharon Osbourne: I got f*cking loud because I needed to be heard