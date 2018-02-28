She Rocks – The ultimate archive

While women tend to rule the worlds of pop and country, like it or not they just aren’t as prominent or successful in rock music. And because they’re not as big, the media (and we’re guilty as charged here) tend to cover those artists less. So, at the start of February, TeamRock, along with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog Magazine, decided to take this as an opportunity to talk about loads of women from all over rock’s vast spectrum, from the early pioneers to household names, to those just starting out.

Below, we compile the month’s entire array of features…

50 women who changed rock'n'roll

Paying tribute to the founding mothers of rock'n'roll

Investigating the workshops clearing the path for female sound engineers

Lzzy Hale: I just want to get out there and kick ass

Sonja Kristina: I'm not easily intimidated or overawed by people

Everything you need to know about Lemuria's new album Recreational Hate

Suzi Quatro: I haven’t seen many people walk my path, even after all these years

The 10 best riot grrrl albums, as chosen by Rebecca Lou

Kate Bush: I’d like my music to intrude – not many women succeed with that

Shirley Manson: "When people say rock is dead, I want to laugh in their face"

Laura Jane Grace: I want music to have more diversity

The Top 10 Halestorm Songs, by Stone Broken's Robyn Haycock

Why I love Brody Dalle by Becky Blomfield from Milk Teeth

The 11 best L7 songs, as chosen by Donita Sparks

Janis Joplin: hedonism, heroin, and a life of no half measures

Anette Olzon: "It’s hard to work your way up from the very bottom again"

Girlschool: "We weren’t trying to fit in with the guys, we were being ourselves"

Who is Simone Simons? Getting to know Epica's enigmatic frontwoman

The 10 Best Girlschool Songs

Nordic nightmares: the story behind Myrkur's creepy concept album

Epica's Simone Simons: "I look like a lady, but I don’t always act like one"

Doro: All metalheads – men and women – must fight for our music

Delain's Charlotte Wessels: The 10 Records That Changed My Life

The ultimate workout playlist by Walls Of Jericho's Candace Puopolo

Meet Carol Kaye, the genius musician behind the world’s favourite basslines

The Story Behind The Song: Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits

A bluffer's guide to Epica

The 10 best death metal albums, chosen by Venom Prison

Does metal have a sexism problem?

How Arch Enemy are taking over the metal world

Meet the changing face of the UK underground

The confessions of Cristina Scabbia

The events and workshops where women can kickstart their metal career

The 10 Best Suzi Quatro Songs, as chosen by The Amorettes

Cristina Scabbia: "Metal is still a male-dominated scene"

She Rocks: meet the women who run rock'n'roll

The story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, founding mother of rock'n'roll

Meet the people making festivals a better place for women

Imelda May on rebellion, growing up, and drinking with Jeff Beck

The story behind Bring Me To Life by Evanescence

The story behind the song: Dear Prudence by Siouxsie And The Banshees

Mina Caputo: "There are family members and friends I don’t talk to anymore"

Within Temptation's Sharon Den Adel: The 10 Records That Changed My Life

The people making gigs a safer place for women

Stevie Nicks: if this band hadn't made it big, we’d still be playing the clubs

The Top 10 Best Girlschool songs, as chosen by Lita Ford

The industry schemes helping women become part of the next generation of heavy

Girlschool's Enid Williams - 10 Records That Changed My Life

Diamante releases Thelma And Louise-inspired video for Had Enough

The story behind the song: Kids In America by Kim Wilde

Meet Jennifer Batten, guitar hero

The 25 best Kate Bush songs of all time

Black Moth release new video for Sisters Of The Stone

Candice Night: I would never try to fill Ian Gillan’s shoes

Interview: Doro, the Queen Of Metal

In This Moment's Maria Brink: 10 Records That Changed My Life

No girls allowed: One singer’s struggle with sexism in the music industry

Listen to the high-octane new album by Thundermother

The story of Donald Trump, $250,000, and the all-girl metal band

Rolo Tomassi: Harnessing the power of darkness

Svalbard's Serena Cherry slams companies who enforce unpaid internships

The story behind the song: Crazy On You by Heart

The 11 best black metal albums, chosen by Svalbard

Anneke van Giersbergen on heroes, inspiration, and her love of prog metal

Black Moth's track-by-track guide to their new album Anatomical Venus

We took some of rock’s loudest women to a pub and this is what happened

Sharon Osbourne: I got f*cking loud because I needed to be heard