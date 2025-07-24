“I saw a woman I did not want to become”: Halestorm are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer, as they prepare to release new album Everest
Lzzy Hale gives us the inside story of the personal journey that resulted in Everest – only in the new issue of Metal Hammer
As Halestorm prepare to release new album Everest, we join Lzzy Hale backstage on tour with Iron Maiden, to find out how she became the most in-demand singer in our world.
From that Maiden tour, to playing Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s farewell show Back To The Beginning, to fronting Skid Row, to appearing on billboards in New York’s Times Square, Lzzy is metal’s go-to star – but it took some soul-searching to get here.
“I was looking for an escape in all the wrong places,” she tells us. “I saw myself in a way that I never wanted to be. I almost saw my nemesis in myself, a woman I did not want to become.”
Also in the issue, we go inside the cult of Sleep Token. On Download’s hallowed grounds, the worshippers of the biggest band of the decade tell us why Vessel and co inspire tattoos, tears and ultimate devotion.
Daron Malakian gets the Hammer Interview treatment, revealing how he went from class clown to multi-platinum superstar, why System Of A Down used to get booed in Europe, and what we can expect from the new Scars On Broadway album.
Meanwhile, we dissect Metallica’s Load – is it a misfire or a masterpiece? – investigate how death metal crawled out of Florida’s swamps in the late 80s, and join Bleed From Within on tour in New York as they finally break America.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis talks poodles, parakeets and bearded dragons as he launches his new pet range, and in an exclusive meeting with new masked sensations President, they explain while they’ll never reveal their identities.
Bloodywood answer your questions on nu metal, naan bread and rubber ducks, while Dimmu Borgir reveal how they wrote breakthrough symphonic anthem Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse.
The legendary Max Cavalera opens up on everything from head injuries to the afterlife, and we discover why rising bruisers Paleface Swiss are Gen Z’s answer to Slipknot.
All this, along with our big Download review, Mystic Festival, Parkway Drive, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Iron Maiden, Linkin Park, Babymetal, Nervosa, Split Chain and much, much more.
Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.
Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast.
