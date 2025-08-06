New Creeper single Blood Magick (It's A Ritual) is a cross between Belinda Carlisle's Heaven Is A Place On Earth, Ozzy Osbourne's The Ultimate Sin, and Laibach, and if that doesn't get you excited for new album Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death we give up

Creeper have announced that their fourth album, Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death, will be released via Spinefarm on Halloween, October 31. And as a taste of what we can expect, William Von Ghould's band have served up a deliciously dark new single, Blood Magick (It's A Ritual).

The album is the follow-up to 2023's Sanguivore. A press release states: "Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death is a thematic sequel rather than a direct continuation of the original story. Like a classic horror anthology it spins a new tale from the same bloodline as the original, this time using its bloodied vampiric heart as the common thread to introduce a brand new narrative.



"The tale takes us back to the moral hysteria that was the Satanic Panic and its impact upon the world of ‘80s hard rock and heavy metal. It was a time in which the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, and Judas Priest were dogged by court cases. Iron Maiden played deep into America’s heartland, while W.A.S.P. and Mötley Crüe inflamed conservative minds with outrageous theatricality and decadence."

William Von Ghould introduces the story: “Beneath the flashing neon of a distant dream, a rock and roll nightmare is coming true. A vampire band rampages across 1980s America, leaving only corpses behind.



"But on the horizon, a shadow stirs. Part slasher, part satanic panic nightmare, a new force rises through the mist, ready to hunt the hunter. The Mistress Of Death is a vampire huntress on a path to end this vampire bloodline for good. But can she stake their hearts before the final curtain falls?”

Now come on, what's not to love, here?



As with its predecessor, Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death is produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Killing Joke).



The follow-up to the album's first single Headstones, Blood Magick (It's A Ritual) sounds like a cross between Belinda Carlisle's Heaven Is A Place On Earth, Ozzy Osbourne's The Ultimate Sin, and Laibach, and if that doesn't get you excited for Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death we don't know you anymore.

Watch the video below.

Creeper - Blood Magick (It's a Ritual) (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On