We catch up with Warrior Soul mainman Kory Clarke as the band prepares for a 15-date UK package tour in the company of veteran New Yorkers Spread Eagle and Brits New Generation Superstars.

It’s a little over a year since you were over here. How do you feel about returning to the UK?

I’m really looking forward to it. The UK is always magical to me. It’s the land of elves and great country pubs. Nothing rattles me about the place, though I despise early checkouts. All hotels should check out at two p.m.

The tour marks 35 years of Warrior Soul. That must surprise even you.

On a daily basis! It’s been an absolute wild ride and I’m still on it. We’ve had some amazing shows in the last twelve months. We played a festival in Mexico City, and return to South America for a full-blown tour next year. I’m really happy with how things are going right now. I have new management and a new booking agency in Europe who are securing spots on European festivals for 2026. The wind is in our sails and there is massive interest and momentum in Warrior Soul again. I’ll rock as long as I’m above ground, dude.

The band’s first album, 1990’s Last Decade Dead Century, seemed to predict the civil unrest that’s simmering in the United States right now. Spookily so.

What can I tell ya… I’m clairvoyant! Nostrildamus. Maybe now people will start to listen to what I’ve been writing about for thirty-five years. Maybe I’ll become more relevant now… Who knows.

Do you regret any of the career decisions or statements you made in the past?

I regret some of them. I think often about why I was so antagonistic about the industry in general and some fellow artists. And of course I apologise for that. I actually deeply regret that now. I thought it would make for some good publicity.

Warrior Soul - Love Destruction - YouTube Watch On

You are voted in as the new POTUS. What’s the first thing you chang?

Where to start! I’m pro-democracy and loathe fascism. I would repeal Citizens United and get dark money out of American politics by publicity funding campaigns and limiting elections to six months. I would encourage independent, noncorporate news media outlets. I believe in free speech and remaining free after the speech! No one should go to jail for their opinion – in my opinion. Oh, and two p.m checkout mandatory in all hotels worldwide, effective immediately. Ha ha.

Do you have any new music on the way?

There’s a new Warrior Soul record early next year. Last Decade Dead Century is getting a re-release for the UK tour. Vinyl is super-hot these days. Plus I’m working on a new project with some really hot players, including Tom Schofield on drums – a co-founder of SOiL… Kinda like Warrior SOiL! We have written some great new hard-arse groove stoner punk.

According to your social media you attended a Metallica gig a few nights ago, and chatted afterwards with Lars Ulrich: “He still works out every day to the [WS’s] Space Age Playboys album”.

Ha! Lars and I talked about some good times back in the day. We’re friends. Lars’s playing has gotten even better. He creates a pocket even at that speed. I’m a good drummer and he’s got my respect. So yeah, it was great catching up with Lars. Hey, we’re both still here. Let’s rock! I’m honoured that he works out to Space Age Playboys. I lost ten pounds performing that album in its entirety, so it works for both of us.

Your life story would make an absolute page-turner of a book. Is a memoir something you might consider some day?

Yes. I have several writers interested in this book. It’s been suggested many times. And I think people are waiting for an entertaining read.

Warrior Soul's European tour begins in Southampton on August 29.