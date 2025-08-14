Robert Plant's Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian have released the second single from their upcoming, self-titled debut album. Gospel Plough is a version of an African American spiritual first recorded as Keep Yo' Hand on the Plow, Hold On by the Hall Johnson Negro Choir in 1930, and subsequently covered by Duke Ellington, Mahalia Jackson and others.

The brooding, atmospheric Gospel Plough arrives in the wake of last month's cover of Low's Everybody’s Song, while other artists covered on Saving Grace include Memphis Minnie, Moby Grape's Bob Mosley, Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind and Mimi Parker.

Joining Led Zeppelin man Plant and Dian in Saving Grace are drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

"It's an impressive collection of people now," says Plant. "I can't tell you how lucky I feel about this. What I am really impressed by is this living, new world of whatever this music is. With this mélange of music, song and voice, anywhere and everywhere is the way to see the road ahead."

The road ahead includes a run of North American dates beginning in late October, with support from Texan cowpunk legend Rosie Flores. Full dates below.

Saving Grace is released on September 26 and can be pre-ordered now.

Robert Plant - Gospel Plough (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Robert Plant's Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian: Roar In The Fall tour

Oct 30: Wheeling Capitol Theatre Wheeling, WV

Nov 02: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater, VA

Nov 03: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 05: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Nov 06: Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre, MA

Nov 08: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: Toronto Massey Hall, ON:

Nov 12: Chicago The Vic, IL

Nov 13: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Nov 15: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Nov 18: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 19: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 21: Oakland The Fox , CA

Nov 22: Los Angeles United Theater on Broadway, CA

Nov 23: Valley Center Harrah’s Resort SoCal , CA

Saving Grace tracklist

1. Chevrolet

2. As I Roved Out

3. It’s A Beautiful Day Today

4. Soul Of A Man

5. Ticket Taker

6. I Never Will Marry

7. Higher Rock

8. Too Far From You

9. Everybody's Song

10. Gospel Plough