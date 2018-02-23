Listen to the high-octane new album by Thundermother

Thundermother have released a stream of their new self-titled album, which is out today. Thundermother is the band’s third album, and the follow-up to 2015’s Road Fever.
Since the release of their last album, the Swedish act have undergone a drastic change in personnel. Four members left, three replacements came in, and the line-up switched from a five-piece to a four, with new members Guernica Mancini (vocals), Emlee Johansson (drums) and Sara Pettersson (bass) joining founder member and guitarist Filippa Nässil.
The new line-up released the anthemic single We Fight for Rock N Roll, before hitting the road with Michael Monroe, W.A.S.P., D-A-D and Danko Jones. The band also performed at last year’s Wacken Festival in Germany.
“To play at Wacken has been my major goal since I started the band,” says Nässil. “And now we stood there and performed in front of 10,000 people. It had rained throughout the festival, but suddenly it stopped and the sun started to shine on us…”
The new album features the same high-octane sound as the band’s previous releases, but there’s a difference. “We wanted a really fat drum sound on this album,” says Nässil. “If you listen to records by say AC/DC and Airbourne, you’ll hear that the drums are at a damn high volume. So, we put some serious time into getting a wicked drum sound. When Emlee hit the bass drum both she and the whole bloody house shook!”
Thundermother is out now. The band are currently on tour in Sweden (dates below).
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00PM
|Harry B James
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Kajskjulet
|Halmstad, Sweden
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Acoustic gig @ Sneaky Steve
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sticky Fingers
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Denim & Leather
|Jonkoping, Sweden
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|KB
|Malmö, Sweden
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palatset
|Linköping, Sweden
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lokomotivet
|Eskilstuna, Sweden
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 6:00PM
|ACDC Machine Gathering 2018
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gevle Skivmässa
|Gavle, Sweden