Black Moth release new video for Sisters Of The Stone

Black Moth are premiering their new video for Sisters Of The Stone exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming full-length Anatomical Venus, released March 2 via Candlelight.

“Sisters Of The Stone is an anthem for wronged women,” vocalist Harriet Hyde tells Metal Hammer. “Referencing influences as diverse as Tarantino’s Death Proof to the maenads of Ancient Greece, this is a call to arms to our sisters and brothers who are fighting the good fight for equality, embracing the divine feminine, and cultivating a sacred inner strength.”

“The single artwork features my bodybuilding aunt, Patricia Armstrong, and the video by Noomi Spook is a video montage ‘herstory’ of vintage archival footage,” continues Harriet. “It depicts glimpses of female power, lovingly hunted and excavated from the swathes of old footage of the Stepford Wives advertising domestic bliss to dead-eyed sex dolls selling automobiles. Noomi paints a picture of the wild woman in all us.

“This one’s for the witches… Hop on your broomsticks and ride with us!”

Please note: There is one scene in the video that might be considered NSFW.

Black Moth’s new album Anatomical Venus is out March 2 via Candlelight, and is available to order via Amazon.

Black Moth also play the Friday of Desert Fest in London on May 4.

