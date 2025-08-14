How to watch Reading & Leeds 2025: Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon and more set for next week's festival

Reading & Leeds: At a glance Headliners: Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, Hozier

Festival dates: Thursday, August 21 - Sunday, August 24

Watch iPlayer anywhere:

This year's Reading and Leeds festivals are all set to take place next week, with Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier headlining. And that's not all, because Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pale Waves will also be playing, so it's going to be a weekend full of excellent music.

Just like Glastonbury earlier this year, the BBC will be bringing us live coverage, highlights and more throughout the whole long weekend, so if you didn't manage to get your hands on a ticket, you'll be able to catch the action from the comfort of home through BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and BBC Sounds.

This guide will show you how to watch Reading and Leeds 2025, wherever you are, and whether you're watching on TV, streaming or listening online.

How to watch Reading & Leeds in the UK

The BBC has become the main channel for Glastonbury in recent years, and it's also been the home of the festivals since the late 1990's.

The broadcaster will be showing performances from the Main Stage, Chevron Stage and the BBC Introducing Stage - the latter featuring a host of up and coming stars. Some of the artists who have appeared on the Introducing Stage include The 1975 and Ed Sheeran.

Coverage of the festival will be shown on the BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and BBC Sounds.

How to watch Reading & Leeds outside the UK

Reading & Leeds 2025: Where to start

The Reading & Leeds 2025 line-up (Image credit: Reading & Leeds)

The BBC iPlayer will be the main place to watch artists across the long weekend, with the BBC launching the Reading & Leeds iPlayer Channel which will be presented from Reading by Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri.

The coverage will start at 2pm BST on August 22, 23 & 24 and will focus on highlights from the Main Stage and Chevron Stage along with special guests

The BBC add: "Performances and highlight tracks will be available on-demand via iPlayer for 30 days following the festival, while a special compilation featuring standout moments from across the weekend will be available to stream for 12 months."

In addition, it's been revealed that across the weekend, BBC One will broadcast three main shows that'll feature the headline sets from Chappell Roan and Bring Me The Horizon.

Chappell Roan's set will be broadcast on Friday, August 22 at 10.40pm, while Bring Me The Horizon's performance will be shown at 11.55pm on Saturday, August 23.

While the BBC won't be covering all artists live, they're still showing a huge amount of onstage action so you should be able to pick and choose from a selection of live and recorded sets to watch at your leisure.

Artists & Stage Times

READING FESTIVAL

Thursday, August 21

Chevron Stage

9.15pm: Cam Smith

10.45pm: Jack Marlow

12.15am: Charlie Tee

1.45am: DJ Battle

Friday, August 22

Main Stage

12noon: Red Rum Club

12.50pm: Alessi Rose

1.45pm: The Royston Club

2.45pm: Bloc Party

4.10pm: Wallows

5.20pm: The Kooks

7.10pm: Chappell Roan

9.40pm Hozier

Chevron Stage

12.25pm: Good Health Good Wealth

1pm: Charlotte Plank

1.50pm: Badger

2.45pm: Nemzzz

3.50pm: Still Woozy

4.55pm: Soft Play

6.10pm Rudim3ntal

8:40pm: AJ Tracey

11:30pm: C100

1am: Badger

2am: DJ Battle

Saturday, August 23

Main Stage

12pm: VOILÁ

12:50pm: Lambrini Girls

1:45pm: South Arcade

2:45pm: Good Neighbours

3:55pm: Royal Otis

5:10pm: Conan Gray

6:30pm: Enter Shikari

7:55pm: Limp Bizkit

9:50pm: Bring Me The Horizon

Chevron Stage

12pm: James And The Cold Gun

12:45pm: Blanco

1:30pm: Issey Cross

2:15pm: Pozer

3:05pm: Example

4:15pm: Pale Waves

5:30pm: Bakar

6:35pm: Wunderhorse

7:35pm: Jazzy

8:50pm: Becky Hill

1am: Jeremiah Asiamah

2am: DJ Battle

Sunday, August 24

Main Stage

12:50pm: Demae

1:40pm: Songer

2:30pm: Waterparks

3:25pm: Sea Girls

4:20pm: Suki Waterhouse

5:30pm: Amyl & The Sniffers

6:45pm: Trippie Redd

8:05pm: D-Block Europe

9:50pm: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12pm: Lyvia

1:35pm: Late Night Drive Home

2:45pm: Del Water Gap

3:20pm: Leigh-Anne

4:30pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync

5:45pm: Lancey Foux

7pm: DJ EZ

8:40pm: Sammy Virji

11:30pm: BL3SS

1am: Millie Cotton

2am: DJ Battle

The official Reading & Leeds 2025 app

(Image credit: Reading and Leeds Festival)

The official Reading and Leeds app is available to download via Apple iOS or Android. While the app has been set up primarily for those attending the festival, music fans watching from home will also find things to enjoy.

There's a handy line-up chart showing artists and stage times so you can plan out your Reading and Leeds experience, artist bios, a Spotify connect feature so you can discover more of the artists playing at the 2025 festival, links to social media, the chance to purchase merch, playlists and more.

How to rewatch previous Reading and Leeds festival

If you want to relive the music and memories of Reading and Leeds festivals from previous years, the BBC iPlayer has you covered, with dedicated festival channels dedicated to rock & indie, rap & hip hop, pop classics and the best on Reading 2022, 2023 and 2024.