Bloodstock Open Air 2019: The Ultimate Review

We're live on-site at Bloodstock Open Air Festival 2019, Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK. This year Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive head up a stellar line-up that includes Anthrax, Soulfly, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider and Cradle Of Filth and many, many more.

Team Hammer will be checking out as many of the bands as we can to bring you the ultimate running commentary – so stay tuned, bookmark this page and keep updated with the very latest reviews on all the bands!

Thursday

Bloodstock has long been home to the overlooked champions of metal’s more niche offshoots, offering high profile spots to acts in every subgenre from power and folk metal to the most kvlt offshoots of black metal.

The 2019 iteration is no different, Greek luminaries Rotting Christ bringing the first day to a terrific close. It’s been a long time since Rotting Christ could be tagged solely within the black metal genre, having grown to incorporate a litany of subgenres and styles in the past X years.

Variously shades of black, gothic and even doom adjacent throughout the set, there is no denying that Rotting Christ bring a sense of ceremony which lends an almost ritualistic air to the set, perfectly accentuated by the metronomic rhythms that power each track.

Apage Satana brings this tribalism to the fore, each snarl of the title barked direct into the parts of the brain that just enjoy a good roar.

Friday

It’s more of a curious crowd rather than an excitable one early on at the Sophie Stage for Def Con One. But ears soon prick up as they unleashed some hugely impressive groovy riffs on those present.

Vocalist Danny Hagar also has a seriously chilling roar, but his clean vocals let the side down a bit. Stick to the brutal stuff and they could be quite the proposition.

Over at the Dio stage, it feels trite to consider Death Angel part of the current classic thrash revival, especially considering the band's output since 2004’s The Art of Dying has been a masterclass on what classic thrash should be.

Not beholden to the idea thrash need only be metal played very fast, Death Angel have a sense of groove so precise it feels akin to being put in the crosshairs of a sharpshooter with a minigun.

It has been 15 years since the band returned as an active force and they remain as vital and visceral as ever.

It seems somewhat apt that the skies darken above Catton halfway through Metal Church’s spirited mid-afternoon set.

Bloodstock is made for bands like these, and the US veteran heavy metallers make the most of their half hour or so, frontman Mike Howe demanding arms are raised and fists are pumping at every opportunity.

They’ve barely been offstage for a minute when the clouds burst open and Bloodstock is given an almighty drenching. Now that’s what you call timing.