Hear Trivium return with Ascendancy-coded new single Bury Me With My Screams

Trivium have put out their first new song in four years.

The Florida metal four-piece are back with Bury With My Screams, which precedes the release of new EP Struck Dead on October 31. The three-track EP marks the first music to be tracked at the band’s rehearsal-space-turned-recording-studio The Hangar in Orlando.

Watch the music video below.

Long-serving bassist Paolo Gregoletto says that the new track is a throwback to Trivium’s 2005 breakthrough album Ascendancy, which they spent the first half of this year performing in full as they co-headlined the Poisoned Ascendancy tour with Bullet For My Valentine.

The bassist also reveals that the band will give Bury Me With My Screams its live debut on Friday (August 8), when they headline Bloodstock Open Air festival in Catton Park, Derbyshire.

“In 2023, we decided it was finally time to take the next step with The Hangar space we purchased – it was time to turn it into a full studio,” he says. “We brought in designer Roger D’Arcy, thanks to an introduction from Mark Lewis, and set out on a year-long build.

“While construction was underway, we were deep in rehearsals for the Poisoned Ascendancy tour, celebrating Ascendancy’s 20th anniversary. What started as an idea to release one single during the tour quickly grew into two, then three, as we kept writing while we were waiting for the build-out to be completed.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“During that time, the energy of revisiting Ascendancy started bleeding into these new songs. Matt [Heafy, vocals/guitars] poured a lot of his personal struggles from the past year into the music, and we used the writing process as a cathartic release. Those sessions evolved into a three-song EP that we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to debut Bury Me With My Screams live at Bloodstock Open Air.”

Bury Me With My Screams is the first taste of new Trivium music since they released their 10th album, In The Court Of The Dragon, in October 2021. As well as their new EP, the band have been working on their 11th album at The Hangar. It’s expected to come out in 2026.

Trivium’s Bloodstock set will kick off a brief European tour that lasts until mid-August. After that, the band will tour North America from October to December, supported by Jinjer and Heriot.