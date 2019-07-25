Watch Queensryche's lyric video for powerful new single Bent

Queensryche have launched a lyric video for their new single Bent.

The song appears on the band’s most recent studio album The Verdict, which was released in March this year through Century Media Records.

Queensryche previously released Man The Machine, Dark Reverie, Blood Of The Levant and Light-years from the follow-up to 2015’s Condition Human.

Frontman Todd La Torre says: “Bent is a lyrical conglomerate of social injustices and societal struggles infused with progressive musicality. Snippets of thought-provoking subject matter take you on a journey of uptempo hard rock/metal riffs with melancholic melodies and atmospheres.”

The band have shared the track to mark the start of their European tour, which will get under way later today (July 25) in Berlin.

The run will also include a number of festival appearances, including Wacken and Bloodstock.

La Torre adds: “Queensryche is finally headed back to Europe! Once again we'll be playing some of the continent's most prestigious festivals along with many club venues as well.

“We have been travelling extensively in support of our new album The Verdict, and we thank each and every one of you to for the amazing support. See you all soon!”

Queensryche will also set sail on the Norwegian Jewel with Megadeth on the inaugural Megacruise in October, which will leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.