Bloodstock 2019 announces Sunday night headline slot

Last month it was confirmed that Swedish metal maestros Sabaton would headline the Friday night at Bloodstock 2019.

Now it’s been revealed who has landed the coveted Sunday night headline slot on the Ronnie James Dio main stage… and it’s none other than veteran rock icons Scorpions!

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, 2019, with former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche and Hypocrisy all previously confirmed for the event.

The headline set will be the first time Scorpions have played at Bloodstock… and they can’t wait to return to the UK for what promises to be an unforgettable show.

Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, Matthias Jabs, Paweł Mąciwoda and former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee say: “We are very happy and proud to be headlining at Bloodstock Festival 2019 in Derbyshire – and we‘re thrilled to rock our fans in the UK once again like a hurricane!”

Standard weekend tickets are currently available at ‘early bird’ prices, while camper van passes are also available in limited quantities.

The first wave of VIP tickets are also now available, while the second wave will go on sale on December 16.

