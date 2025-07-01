Here are five brilliant sets from Glastonbury this year that you probably haven't heard about

For every Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young at Glastonbury Festival, there's countless smaller, far more weird and wonderful acts that deserve just as much of your attention. So for those who didn't quite manage to land the hottest ticket of the summer to check out these artists for yourselves, from psychedelic Zamrock legends to magical Cornish singer-songwriters, here's five of our favourites who performed this year.

Glass Beams - West Holts Stage, Friday 14:30pm

A mirage in the desert, Glass Beams’ fluid and floaty psychedelia washes over the Glastonbury’s West Holts audience like a (mostly) restorative tonic. As the sun scorches down, Eastern guitar licks snake through tantric drum rhythms, chimes and bells adding a meditative dimension before electronic touches enlarge their sonic kaleidoscope with extra hypnotic - and even sometimes - disorientating hues. The Indian-Australian Rajan Silva-led groove-conjurers also make quite the confounding sight, hidden under ornate gold bejewelled masks. Are they apparitions bubbled up from our heat-fuddled minds? We’re not sure, but either way they’re a transfixing watch. Sparkling, spiritual, and very Glastonbury.

Osees - The Park Stage, Friday 18:00pm

Wielding his guitar like a gun hoisted all the way up his neck, Osees frontman John Dwyer looks like he’s firing shots at the audience beneath, soundtracking his assault with an armful of garage rock grooves, choppy desert rock and heavy psych. Centre stage, the band’s two drummers lay down a bulky, thunderous backbone, supercharging each track with a boisterous energy. When crowd surfers begin to fly and moshes break out, Dwyer grows increasingly dishevelled, grabbing his guitar by his teeth and shoving the microphone into his mouth. A truly chaotic performance, despite the meagre amount of people watching.

Daisy Rickman - Treestage, Thursday 12:50pm

There seems no better setting for Cornish psych folk artist Daisy Rickman to perform this weekend. Sat in front of a tall oak totem on the Tree Stage with band mate Isaac I Ockenden - which was fittingly built to ‘blur the boundary between nature, sound, and self” - the rustically-dressed pair look as though they’ve stepped straight out of folklore. As the wind blows Rickman’s ocean-waved hair, she howls in unison against a soul-soothing drone, brushing her guitar softly and lightly shaking bells. The effect is breathtaking; each song flowing like the tide, bare-boned and deeply enchanting, a score that seems purpose-made for the sacred landscapes of their Cornish homeland.

Goat - West Holts Stage, Sunday 17:00pm

The mysterious masked warriors from the supposedly "cursed" Swedish village of Korpilombolo are a fitting booking for Glastonbury; colourful, whimsical and a little bit freaky. As they sport carnivalesque masks, headdresses, kaftan robes and flowing clothing, viewers watch on, wobbling their bodies like jelly to rolling tribal beats and filthy wah-wah thrusts. Meanwhile, the two front-women leap and skip around the stage, convulsing their bodies to the rhythm with shakers in hand, grinding over the cameras to the booty-jiggling Goatbrain, the free-spirited 60s psychedelia and fuzzy stoner rock of Goatfuzz and the gyrating hip-hop of Nimerudi, joined by the track's guest rapper, MC Yallah for an electric live collab.

WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc) - Greenpeace Stage, Friday 15:15pm

Wah-wah pedal galore! Zambian cult psych-mavens performed twice across the weekend, this writer catching them for their second performance at the Greenpeace stage. Despite their legendary status as pioneers of Zamrock, WITCH's afternoon slot pulled only a small audience, yet those in attendance were undoubtedly enlivened by the band's mix of tumbling African rhythms, Jimi Hendrix-style bluesy vocals and grinding wah-wah licks, as they danced and moved their bodies under the blinding sun.