Metal Hammer News

Kerry King: “Alexi Laiho was a guitar god”
Slayer guitarist Kerry King pays tribute to late Children Of Bodom mainman Alexi Laiho in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Nightwish’s first gig of 2021 will be an interactive livestream from virtual tavern The Islanders Arms
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor distances himself from former collaborator and insists sexual assault claims in Manson’s autobiography are “a fabrication”
"Ugly, ugly. Couldn't breathe,” says Tool’s Maynard James Keenan after contracting Covid-19 for a second time
Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has spoken of his support for the women who've made allegations of abuse about Marilyn Manson this week
In his Electric Theatre podcast, Slipknot's Clown reveals how important live music is to him – and how performing to "the good people of our culture" is vital for his survival
Norwegian pagan proggers Wardruna celebrate the global success of new album Kvitravn
It was only a matter of time before Trivium’s Matt Heafy added riffs and blastbeats to everyone’s favourite sea shanty
Metallica will make their first live appearance of 2021 this weekend
In a new behind-the-scenes video, AC/DC detail how they jumped the pandemic hurdle and created one hell of a music video for Power Up's killer track Realize
Bruce Dickinson promises “interesting secrets” when Iron Maiden’s Powerslave features on the 666th edition of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party
Up in Canada, they're training excavators to dance gracefully to Apocalyptica's version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters
Cannibal Corpse’s brutal new song Inhumane Harvest is the most Cannibal Corspey thing you’ll hear today
Funko turn up the volume with new Angus Young, Lemmy and Bret Michaels Pop! figures
In a new EP, Serj Tankian is releasing music from what would have been System Of A Down's long-awaited comeback album
California state senator Susan Rubio demands FBI investigate Marilyn Manson – as singer denies abuse allegations
DC Comics are collaborating with Megadeth, Ghost, Lacuna Coil, Opeth, Dream Theater, Ozzy Osbourne and Sepultura on a Band Edition of Dark Nights: Death Metal
Marilyn Manson’s US label Loma Vista have severed ties with the musician: “We will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately”
Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes walks fans through how he got the “perfect elephant sound” for new album Post Human: Survival Horror