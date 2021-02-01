Metal Hammer News

Trending

Kerry King Alexi Laiho

Kerry King: “Alexi Laiho was a guitar god”

By Metal Hammer

Slayer guitarist Kerry King pays tribute to late Children Of Bodom mainman Alexi Laiho in the new issue of Metal Hammer

Nightwish

Nightwish move date of virtual pub gigs to May

By Jerry Ewing

Nightwish’s first gig of 2021 will be an interactive livestream from virtual tavern The Islanders Arms

Trent Reznor Marilyn Manson

Trent Reznor: “I have been vocal about my dislike of Marilyn Manson as a person”

By Metal Hammer

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor distances himself from former collaborator and insists sexual assault claims in Manson’s autobiography are “a fabrication”

Maynard James Keenan

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan: I’ve had Covid twice

By Metal Hammer

"Ugly, ugly. Couldn't breathe,” says Tool’s Maynard James Keenan after contracting Covid-19 for a second time

MHR345 cover

The new issue of Metal Hammer is an emotional tribute to Alexi Laho

By Metal Hammer

Members of Slayer, Nightwish, Mastodon and more pay tribute to late Children Of Bodom icon Alexi Laiho – only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now

Wes Borland with Marilyn Manson in 2006

Wes Borland on Marilyn Manson: "Every single thing that people have said about him is true"

By Fraser Lewry

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has spoken of his support for the women who've made allegations of abuse about Marilyn Manson this week

Shawn "Clown" Crahan of Slipknot performs headlining Day 5 of the 52nd Festival D'été Quebec

Slipknot's Clown opens up on a life without tours – and how music is his "medication"

By Elizabeth Scarlett

In his Electric Theatre podcast, Slipknot's Clown reveals how important live music is to him – and how performing to "the good people of our culture" is vital for his survival

Wardruna 2020

Wardruna announce First Flight Of The White Raven virtual release show

By Jerry Ewing

Norwegian pagan proggers Wardruna celebrate the global success of new album Kvitravn

Matt Heafy on Twitch stream

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has turned Wellerman into a metal song, because he’s Matt Heafy

By Elizabeth Scarlett

It was only a matter of time before Trivium’s Matt Heafy added riffs and blastbeats to everyone’s favourite sea shanty

Metallica

Metallica are performing a Super Bowl set this Sunday

By Metal Hammer

Metallica will make their first live appearance of 2021 this weekend

AC/DC

Watch AC/DC get creative in behind-the-scenes footage from the Realize video shoot

By Elizabeth Scarlett

In a new behind-the-scenes video, AC/DC detail how they jumped the pandemic hurdle and created one hell of a music video for Power Up's killer track Realize

Iron Maiden: Powerslave album cover

There’s an online listening party for Iron Maiden‘s Powerslave, and everyone’s invited

By Metal Hammer

Bruce Dickinson promises “interesting secrets” when Iron Maiden’s Powerslave features on the 666th edition of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party

Some earth movers

You want excavators ballet-dancing to Nothing Else Matters in the snow? You got it

By Fraser Lewry

Up in Canada, they're training excavators to dance gracefully to Apocalyptica's version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

https://youtu.be/qFiGYtX4ey0

Cannibal Corpse’s gut-ripping new song Inhumane Harvest will smash your pandemic blues into tiny pieces

By Metal Hammer

Cannibal Corpse’s brutal new song Inhumane Harvest is the most Cannibal Corspey thing you’ll hear today

Funko

AC/DC’s Angus Young and Motorhead’s Lemmy power up brand new Funko range

By Classic Rock

Funko turn up the volume with new Angus Young, Lemmy and Bret Michaels Pop! figures

Serj Tankian of System Of A Down performs at Day 2 of the Leeds Festival

Serj Tankian is releasing the songs intended for the System Of A Down album that never was

By Elizabeth Scarlett

In a new EP, Serj Tankian is releasing music from what would have been System Of A Down's long-awaited comeback album

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood

US Senator calls for FBI investigation into Marilyn Manson

By Metal Hammer

California state senator Susan Rubio demands FBI investigate Marilyn Manson – as singer denies abuse allegations

Ozzy Osborne DC comic cover art

Ozzy, Ghost and more star in DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition

By Fraser Lewry

DC Comics are collaborating with Megadeth, Ghost, Lacuna Coil, Opeth, Dream Theater, Ozzy Osbourne and Sepultura on a Band Edition of Dark Nights: Death Metal

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson dropped by label in wake of Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

By Metal Hammer

Marilyn Manson’s US label Loma Vista have severed ties with the musician: “We will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately”

Oli Sykes Bring Me The Horizon and Elephant

An elephant featured on Bring Me The Horizon’s new album – no, seriously

By Elizabeth Scarlett

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes walks fans through how he got the “perfect elephant sound” for new album Post Human: Survival Horror

