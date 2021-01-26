Metal Hammer Features

Trending

A portrait of Brian Head Welch

Korn's Brian ‘Head’ Welch: My Life In 10 Songs

By Steve Hill

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch talks us through the 10 songs from his own back catalogue that mean the most to him

Metal Hammer
A photograph of Marilyn Manson

We need to talk about the response to the Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

By Marianne Eloise

When abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson broke earlier this week, it sparked a dangerous narrative around abuse and its victims – here, experts address key doubts and questions head-on

Metal Hammer
Porcupine Tree – In Absentia

Porcupine Tree’s In Absentia: the 21st century masterpiece that changed the face of prog metal

By Dave Everley

In Absentia was a game-changer for Steven Wilson and Porcupine Tree. But it would ultimately mark the beginning of the end for modern prog’s most influential band

Prog
Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

The Story Behind The Song: Forever Failure by Paradise Lost

By Stephen Hill

How Charles Manson and 80s metal inspired the anthem that would propel doom merchants Paradise Lost towards the big time

Metal Hammer
Best metal albums of 1990

The Top 20 best metal albums of 1990

By Metal Hammer

20 killer albums that kicked off the decade that would transform metal forever

Metal Hammer
Tinnitus Week 2021

Living with tinnitus: "We all love music – why would we want to lose that?"

By Eleanor Goodman

Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman has been living with tinnitus since she was 16. To mark Tinnitus Week 2021, Eleanor reveals what it’s like to live with the condition and what she does to protect her hearing

Louder
Architects Press Shot

Every Architects album ranked from worst to best

By Stephen Hill

A deep dive into the back catalogue of modern metal heroes Architects as we rank their albums from worst to best

Metal Hammer
Headbanging

The 10 filthiest death metal riffs ever

By Celestial Sanctuary’s Tom Cronin

Tom Cronin of death metal terrors Celestial Sanctuary picks 10 filth-encrusted riffs guaranteed to take your head off

Metal Hammer
The HU

10 essential folk metal albums

By Rich Hobson

From the forests of Scandinavia to the steppes on Mongolia, these are 10 must-hear folk metal albums

Metal Hammer
Solstafir

Sólstafir’s Addi Tryggvason: The Mixtape Of My Life

By Rich Hobson

Sólstafir frontman Addi Tryggvason reveals the 10 songs that made him who he is, from Autopsy to Duran Duran

Metal Hammer
Iron Maiden: Killers album cover

Iron Maiden’s Killers: the underrated classic that pointed the way to a glorious future

By Chris Chantler

Iron Maiden’s debut album and The Number Of The Beast grab the glory. But Killers was a key stepping stone on their journey to superstardom

Metal Hammer
Imperial Triumphant Dark Buddha Rising

Metal is weirder than ever right now, and we can’t get enough of it

By Jonathan Selzer

Imperial Triumphant, Oranssi Pazuzu, Nibiru – metal’s weird brigade are taking over

Metal Hammer
Clutch’s Neil Fallon

Why I ❤️ Black Sabbath‘s Black Sabbath, by Clutch’s Neil Fallon

By Neil Fallon

Clutch singer Neil Fallon salutes the terrifying majesty of Black Sabbath‘s self-titled debut

Metal Hammer
Tinnitus Week 2021

Tinnitus Week 2021: "No live event is more important than your hearing"

By Louder

As Tinnitus Week 2021 gets under way, we speak with the British Tinnitus Association’s Emily Broomhead to find out more about the condition and how you can protect yourself when live music returns

Louder
Brent Smith of Shinedown

Shinedown’s Brent Smith: “I thought I was gonna die from withdrawal”

By Dave Ling

Shinedown and Smith & Myers frontman Brent Smith on drug recovery, the death of Eddie Van Halen and the cover songs the world never needs to hear again

Metal Hammer
Festival Graphic

Should we be worried about the future of our festivals?

By Polly Glass

With Glastonbury having been cancelled for a second consecutive year, we ask industry insiders what festival season 2021 is really looking like – and if the festivals we love can survive another fallow year

Louder
Robert Smith, Siouxsi Sioux, Sisters Of Mercy

Black Magic: 10 unlikely goth covers you need in your life

By Alex Burrows

Here's that version of Paradise Lost doing Bronski Beat you never knew you needed – plus a goldmine of other unsuspecting pop hits given the goth treatment

Louder
Brian 'Head' Welch

Brian ‘Head’ Welch: “Our Justin Bieber cover came out better than I could ever imagine!”

By Stephen Hill

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch has reactivated his long-dormant side band Love And Death. And he's got some surprises up his sleeve

Metal Hammer
Soen

Soen: The story behind Imperial

By One Louder

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE Soen's latest album Imperial is about a divided and broken world. But it's also a plea for unity, especially within the world of metal...

One Louder
Matt Heafy of Trivium

The Top 10 best Matt Heafy cover versions

By Rich Hobson

From Cannibal Corpse to Queen, these are the best covers Trivium’s Matt Heafy has delivered over the years

Metal Hammer