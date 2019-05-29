Tesseract’s Daniel Tompkins reveals new solo track Black The Sun

Tesseract frontman Daniel Tompkins has released a stream of his new single Black The Sun.

It’s the latest track to be taken from his upcoming solo album Castles, which will launch this Friday (May 31) through Kscope. Tompkins previously shared Saved and Limitless from the record.

Speaking about the track, Tompkins says: “Black The Sun was the first track to be written for Castles. The feeling and vibe of this song inspired the whole record and was really the starting point for the project.

“The song is essentially my prog rock ballad! The song is about trying to liberate yourself from a delicate relationship. I think the lyrics are quite cathartic in nature and touch on the idea that love is blinding and that lust can consume us whole.

“The track will no doubt be a favourite among the Tesseract following as it boasts a guitar driven chorus with strong soaring vocals.”

Castles will feature a total of 13 tracks, with six of them alternative versions featuring special guests Acle Kahney, Head Rework, Randy Slaugh, Paul Ortiz and Dmitry Stepanov.

Daniel Tompkins: Castles

1. Saved

2. Black The Sun

3. Castles

4. Kiss

5. Limitless

6. Cinders

7. Telegraph

8. Black The Sun (Head Rework)

9. Limitless (feat. Dmitry Stepanov)

10. Kiss (feat. Randy Slaugh)

11. Saved (feat. Acle Kahney)

12. Saved (feat. Paul Ortiz)

13. Saved (feat. Randy Slaugh)