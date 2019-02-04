Parkway Drive announced as final Bloodstock headliner

Parkway Drive have been confirmed as the third headliner at this year’s Bloodstock festival.

The Australian metalcore band, who released their sixth album Reverence in 2018, headline the Ronnie James Dio Stage on Saturday August 10. They join previously announced headliners Sabaton and the Scorpions.

“We’re pretty damn excited!” singer Winston McCall told the official Bloodstock website. “This will be our first shot headlining a UK festival. We’ll be bringing full production, we want to give Bloodstock a set that’s worthy of a headline slot. We’re psyched! Thanks for having us!”

#BOA19 FINAL HEADLINER ANNOUNCEMENT ⚡️Australian metalcore titans, @parkwayofficial will be bringing their blazing breakdowns and hellacious riffs to Catton Park for the very first time this August! Secure your tickets NOW at https://t.co/iIxjbConl6 pic.twitter.com/8xzk1qBytlFebruary 2, 2019

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 8-11. Other confirmed bands include Anthrax, Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche, Hypocrisy, Code Orange, Skeletonwitch, Rotting Christ, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Metal Church, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow, Ross The Boss, Dimmu Borgir, Thy Art Is Murder and Tesseract.