GALLERY: Backstage with Death Angel in Hollywood

Full of turkey and gallons of mulled booze we took a trip to Hollywood on Boxing Day to hang out with Death Angel – and Chris Broderick!

The former Megadeth guitarist joined Death Angel on stage at Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood to lend his shredding skills to Empty. This wasn’t the only surprise of the night though as Death Angel also blasted through a cover of Santa Claus Is Back In Town to keep the spirit of Christmas alive in the mosh pit.

Check out the gallery below for a glimpse behind the curtain (and in front of it) with the Cali thrash metallers.

Image 1 of 24 Image 2 of 24 Image 3 of 24 Image 4 of 24 Image 5 of 24 Image 6 of 24 Image 7 of 24 Image 8 of 24 Image 9 of 24 Image 10 of 24 Image 11 of 24 Image 12 of 24 Image 13 of 24 Image 14 of 24 Image 15 of 24 Image 16 of 24 Image 17 of 24 Image 18 of 24 Image 19 of 24 Image 20 of 24 Image 21 of 24 Image 22 of 24 Image 23 of 24 Image 24 of 24

Death Angel Setlist

Left For Dead Son Of The Morning Claws In So Deep Fallen Seemingly Endless Time The Dream Calls For Blood Buried Alive Succubus Execution – Don’t Save Me Truce Caster Of Shame Detonate Thrown To The Wolves Empty Territorial Instinct – Bloodlust Thrashers Drive My Car (The Beatles cover) Santa Claus Is Back In Town (Elvis Presley cover) Kill As One