The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

There's no denying, it's been an emotional week for heavy metal. The loss of the genre's original icon - and one of its overall architects - Ozzy Osbourne has left a sea of grief that speaks to his immense impact across the musical divide. Yet, as this list shows, his impact continues to be felt across the world, bands from just about every subgenre of metal owing him a debt as they pursue the same dream that took him from the streets of Aston to becoming a global icon.

Before we get into this week's picks, the results of last week's vote! There were some seriously heavyweight contenders in the running with the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Amon Amarth putting out new music, but ultimately our podium positions eluded them. Colourful Swedish maniacs Avatar took third place, while the ultra-hyperactive Hanabie nabbed second. The overall winners, however, were Esprit D'Air, their pumped up new single Silver Leaves grabbing them gold.

As ever, we've got a diverse selection for you this week. There's some power metal brilliance in the form of Sabaton and Helloween, symphonic metal from Beyond The Black and even a team-up between Lord Of The Lost and Within Temptation's Sharon Den Adel, as well as emergent underground talent you really should hear. We need you to let us know which songs excite you most, so don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and blast some Ozzy/Sabbath this week good and loud.

Sabaton - The Duelist

After two albums in the trenches of the First World War, Sabaton are setting their sights wider again. Announcing new album Legends for an October 17 release, the Swedes have released two brand new singles in Lightning At The Gates and The Duelist, the latter exploring the story of legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi. Tackled with typical thundering force, it's yet more emphasis on how the Swedes have become power metal's biggest band. Though, speaking of...

SABATON - The Duelist (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Helloween - Universe (Gravity For Hearts)

From the new breed to the band who arguably created the genre in the first place, there's no denying Helloween are power metal royalty. New single Universe (Gravity For Hearts) is pure, thunderous force with a sense of joyous zeal that has made the subgenre so enduring and beloved for the past 40-odd years. Taken from new album Giants & Monsters, due in just over a month on August 29, it's proof positive that the Germans are still heavyweights in the genre they helped create.

HELLOWEEN - Universe (Gravity For Hearts) (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Beyond The Black - Break The Silence

Symphonic metal has always been big on bombast, so no surprise that Beyond The Black are going for a full epic on latest single Break The Silence. All that said, the strings on the track are fairly minimal, the son instead powered by thumping bass and a sweeping, high-octane riff that perfectly underpins Jennifer Haben's powerhouse vocals. The title track of the band's new album, due January 9 2026, it sets the stage for big things for the German band.

BEYOND THE BLACK - Break The Silence (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Between The Buried And Me - Absent Thereafter

Aural lunacy abounds in Absent Thereafter, the latest single from Between The Buried And Me. But then, what else would you expect from the prog metal veterans by this point? Eleven albums in with upcoming release The Blue Nowhere, due September 12, the band delight in swinging from hyperactive, frenzied snarls to grandiose, floating melodies that inject a cosmic enormity. It's a wild ride, and thrilling from start to finish.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME – Absent Thereafter (OFFICIAL AUDIO) - YouTube Watch On

Dogma - Be Free

Since bursting onto the metal consciousness in 2024, Dogma have largely flirted with a heady mix of trad metal riffs and titillating, provocative lyrical content. Be Free shows a decidedly different side to the band, however: exploring a much more grandiose and symphonically underpinned sound, it's a power ballad worthy of the 80s greats complete with a grandstanding solo. With sets at Wacken and Bloodstock over the next couple of weeks, we're expecting this lot to generate some serious buzz.

Dogma - Be Free (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Hatebreed - Make The Demons Obey

As anyone who's seen Hatebreed over the past few years can attest, the hardcore veterans are on absolutely insane form right now (Ball Of Death, anyone?). So how delightful it is, then, to get our first taste of new music in five years with the absolutely insane intensity of Make The Demons Obey, a track which gives Slayer a run for their money in terms of sheer aggression and speed. Here's hoping a new album is just aorund the corner.

Make the Demons Obey - YouTube Watch On

Lord Of The Lost x Within Temptation - Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness

The brooding industrial goth of Lord Of The Lost meets the grandiose symphonics of Within Temptation. A match made in heaven, right? Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness lives up to its potential, a magnificently dark yet melodically gorgeous track that speaks to LOTL's ambitious scope.

Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness - YouTube Watch On

The Veer Union - Sea Of Fear

If stabbing, jutting riffs are more your speed, then boy oh boy do The Veer Union have you covered. Sea Of Fear bounds atop a wonderfully crunching lead riff, lush vocal melodies meeting harsh snarls in a track that feels exemplar of the best of modern metalcore and alt. metal. Taken from new album Reinvention, due for release February 20, 2026, it's a solid hint that we should be watching this band keenly from hereon out.

THE VEER UNION - Sea Of Fear (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Victim Of Fire - Disharmonist

Described variously as "blackened d-beat" and "stadium crust", there's a kernel of truth to explaining the dichotomy at the heart of Victim Of Fire. While there's an undeniable blackened intensity when Disharmonist kicks off, the track's grandiose, big lead guitar intro has an air of pure grandeur to it that doesn't fully go away even when the blackened snarls start. Announcing new album The Old Lie for release next week, it's a gorgeous and glorious track for fans of extremity.

Victim of Fire - Disharmonist (Official Music Video) [2025 Blackened D-beat] - YouTube Watch On

Death Goals - Tchotchke (ft. HIRS Collective)

Careening, noisy bedlam, Death Goals' latest single Tchotchke sees them team up with queer punks HIRS Collective to create something gloriously unhinged. Chucking up shades of Dillinger Escape Plan or Converge at their most flurried, it's a clattering, short sharp blast that flies by in under two minutes. Taken from the EP Survival Is An Act Of Defiance, due August 29, it's utterly electrifying.

Death Goals - Tchotchke ft. HIRS COLLECTIVE (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Greyhaven - Burn A Miracle

Speaking of TDEP, Greyhaven have been announced as the supports for former Dillinger vocalist Greg Puciato's new group Better Lovers when they hit the UK and Europe later this year. It's not hard to see why; their own brand of sonic pinball madness definitely owes a debt to that band, their capacity for surprisingly anthemic melodies and hooks also just as thrilling on new single Burn A Miracle, which comes with the announcement that new album Keep It Quiet will be out October 10.

Greyhaven - Burn A Miracle (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Zetra - The Spider

Goth-tinged post-punks Zetra are going full Cure by way of Type O Negative on latest single The Spider. Shimmering melodies and wailing synths give way to thumping, powerful beats in a track that could easily have come from goth's 80s heyday but with the extra ballast of 90s alt metal. It's fantastic to behold, and a great showcase for what lies ahead with new EP Believe on August 22.