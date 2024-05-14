Best budget hi-fi speakers 2024: Amazing audio without breaking the bank

The quest for high-quality audio doesn't require an extravagant budget - and Louder's round-up of the best budget hi-fi speakers is your guide to exceptional sound without breaking the bank.

Whether you're setting up your first home audio system or looking to upgrade your existing set-up, I've carefully curated a list of speakers that deliver both performance and value. Alongside my top picks, I've also shared essential tips on what to consider when choosing budget hi-fi speakers, ensuring you make an informed decision. Join us as we explore options that promise to enhance your listening experience, proving that great sound can indeed come at a small price.

While each of the speakers I've listed will deliver superb sonic performance, there are a couple which stood out in my tests. For systems where there’s already a capable amplifier in place, the Wharfedale Diamond 9.1 speakers are a real treat. They look the right side of retro and their large drivers means their tonal reproduction is spot on across a range of musical genres.

Active speakers, where you’re perhaps connecting directly to a turntable or audio interface, I can’t recommend the Edifier R1280DB highly enough. For the price, you’re getting a set of highly capable, superb sounding speakers with a whole host of different options for connectivity.

The quick list

Best premium

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

1. Wharfedale Diamond 9.1 The best premium quality budget HiFi speaker Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Speaker array: 5” woofer Connectivity: Speaker cable Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at AV.com Reasons to buy + Top-tier sound + Chunky build quality Reasons to avoid - Vintage aesthetic may not appeal

If things like Bluetooth connectivity and funky colour styles aren't factors in your search and you want a set of good quality, well made, super sounding hi-fi speakers to connect to an amplifier, then look no further than the Wharfedale Diamond 9.1. Coming in slightly larger than others on the list, thanks to a 5” Kevlar woofer, the Diamond speakers offer pristine sound reproduction and build quality at a price that might surprise you. Without built-in electronics, or moving parts, or power connections, there’s very little that can go wrong with these speakers too, making them a sound investment in your listening journey.

Best active speaker

(Image credit: Edifer)

2. Edifer R1280DB The best budget active speaker you can buy right now Our expert review: Specifications Speaker array: 4” woofer Connectivity: RCA, Coax, Optical, Bluetooth Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Versatile + Lots of connectivity Reasons to avoid - Not the loudest

If your hi-fi system doesn’t include a dedicated amplifier, and you’re perhaps looking to connect directly to a turntable, then you’ll need a set of active speakers. The Edifier R1280DB fit the bill perfectly, packing in enough in the way of connectivity and tweakability - thanks to a built-in EQ section - meaning you can sculpt the sound the way you want it. I liked the depth of sound they produced, with weighty bass and nice, clean treble, and there’s plenty of volume on tap for those louder listening sessions. An easy recommendation for one of the best budget hi-fi speaker sets currently available.

Best small budget

(Image credit: Denon)

3. Denon SCN10 These small budget passive speakers offer the best bang for your buck Our expert review: Specifications Speaker array: 4.75 woofer Connectivity: Speaker cable Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value package + Superb sound Reasons to avoid - Hard to criticise at this price

If your home audio setup already boasts an amplifier or receiver, then you’ll need some of the best budget passive speakers. I present to you the Denon SCN10 set, which have very little in the way of features or additional functionality but, in this context, that’s fine. Where the Denon set excels is in reproducing high-quality audio from a receiver unit, and with a decent-sized woofer you can expect plenty in the way of low-end charm from your records. I liked the low-key design, meaning they’ll blend neatly into any room, while still providing plenty of oomph when the situation calls for a little volume.

Most versatile

(Image credit: Sanyun)

4. Sanyun SW206 Our pick of the best HiFi speaker for sheer versatility Our expert review: Specifications Speaker array: 4” woofer Connectivity: Balanced ¼” jack input, USB-C, Optical, Bluetooth Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of connectivity + Couple of colour options Reasons to avoid - Might have too many features

Ideal for the audio enthusiast seeking high-quality sound without the premium price tag, the Sanyun SW206 budget hi-fi speaker set impressed me thanks to its versatile connectivity options, including ¼” jack, USB-C, optical and Bluetooth interfaces, ensuring compatibility with a vast range of devices. The design is sleek and modern, and the overall build quality is great for the price, adding up to a great value package for smaller home listening setups, particularly those where the speakers may double up as audio production rigs.

Best portable

(Image credit: House of Marley)

5. House Of Marley Get Together Duo The best budget HiFi speaker fo portable listening Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Speaker array: 4.5-inch full range, 1-inch tweeter Connectivity: Bluetooth, Auxiliary Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great design + Battery-powered second speaker Reasons to avoid - Bass could be better

Tailored for the modern home, the House of Marley Get Together Duo set provides exceptional sound quality and versatile connectivity, with some nice touches on the design front too. The Get Togethers connect seamlessly to all your devices, ensuring a rich, uninterrupted audio experience, while the built-in battery gives you 25 hours of cable-free listening too from the right-sided speaker - although this can be hooked up to a USB wallplug if you prefer a more static listening environment. They're made from sustainable products too, which I think is great.

Best big budget

(Image credit: DALI)

6. DALI Spektor 2 Our budget HiFi speaker choice if you have a little more money to spend Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Speaker array: 5” woofer Connectivity: Speaker cable Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Peter Tyson View at AV.com Reasons to buy + Tremendous sound quality + Great stereo imaging Reasons to avoid - Top end of the budget bracket

Another, slightly higher-priced option for setups where an amplifier or receiver is the centrepiece are the DALI Spektor 2. These speakers sit at the top of what you’d call the budget end of the spectrum, but deliver superior sound quality - especially with low end frequencies - thanks to the 5” woofer speaker. I also found the stereo image of the Spektors to be superb, making them the ideal choice for slightly larger rooms. Build quality is as you’d expect at this price point, resulting in the Spektors being a great value investment in your future listening pleasure.

Best for small spaces

(Image credit: JBL)

7. JBL Control One If you're short on space, then this is the budget hi-fi speaker for you Our expert review: Specifications Speaker array: 4” woofer Connectivity: Speaker cable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact design + Trusted brand Reasons to avoid - Not the loudest

Bookshelf speakers are a superb option for smaller spaces, or where there are limited areas to place speakers. The JBL Control One set are small but reassuringly hefty in their sound, and can be tucked away almost out of sight. I was surprised by the clarity of their sound - particularly given the relatively low price - and JBL is a brand Louder have always felt comfortable recommending thanks to its long track record in this industry.

Best for turntables

(Image credit: PreSonus)

8. PreSonus Eris 5BT The best budget monitor speakers for excellent audio Our expert review: Specifications Speaker array: 5.25” woofer Connectivity: TRS jack input, RCA, Bluetooth Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Gear 4 Music View at Scan Reasons to buy + Loud + Onboard EQ Reasons to avoid - Better music-only setups elsewhere

If your music listening encompasses connection to a turntable and also a computer, then the PreSonus Eris 5BT are a superb option. Packing in a hefty 5” woofer, these speakers are capable of providing plenty of power and volume to your listening. Their inherently flat frequency response may require some tweaking at source, although there are a couple of EQ controls onboard too so you can ensure they’re sounding at their best from the start. Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the package, making the Eris into a comprehensive music-enjoyment package for not a lot of cash.

Buying advice

When venturing into the world of budget hi-fi speakers, understanding your options and their respective benefits is crucial. This buyer’s guide will help you navigate the landscape, ensuring you find the perfect match for your audio needs.

Active vs passive speakers

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

First, it’s essential to distinguish between active and passive speakers. Active speakers come with built-in amplification, which means they don't require an external amplifier to function. This integration often results in a more straightforward setup and space-saving solutions, making them ideal for those who prefer a clean, minimalistic look. Additionally, the amplifier in an active speaker is specifically designed to match its drivers, leading to more efficient power use and optimised sound quality.

On the other hand, passive speakers require an external amplifier or receiver. This might seem like a drawback due to the additional cost and space required, but it allows for greater flexibility. You can choose an amplifier that matches your specific audio preferences and upgrade it independently of your speakers. This is particularly appealing to audio enthusiasts who enjoy fine-tuning their setups to achieve a particular sound quality.

Connectivity options

Connectivity is another critical factor to consider. Modern budget hi-fi speakers often come with a variety of connection options to accommodate different setups. Bluetooth connectivity is prevalent for wireless streaming, allowing you to play audio from smartphones, tablets, and other devices without physical cables. It's a convenient option for casual listening and is almost standard in today’s speaker systems.

For more traditional or professional setups, RCA and TRS inputs are common. RCA connections are typical in home audio environments, compatible with most home theater systems, and provide reliable sound quality. TRS, or Tip Ring Sleeve connections, are usually found in professional audio equipment and offer a balanced connection that reduces audio interference and noise – ideal for a purer sound if you're setting up a home studio.

How to choose the best budget hi-fi speaker

What sets the best budget hi-fi speakers apart from their competitors? It often boils down to how well they balance cost and performance. The top contenders in the budget category manage to offer both good build quality and impressive sound fidelity. Look for speakers that provide clarity, balanced output across a broad range of frequencies, and minimal distortion at high volumes. Also, consider the durability of the materials used and the overall design, as these aspects can significantly impact the longevity and performance of your speakers.

In conclusion, choosing the best budget hi-fi speakers involves evaluating your specific needs regarding amplification, connectivity, and audio quality. By understanding the differences between active and passive systems, assessing connectivity options, and prioritising sound quality and construction, you can make an informed decision that ensures a superior listening experience without overshooting your budget. This approach will lead you to a set of speakers that fits your current audio setup and will give you years of happy listening.

Related guides