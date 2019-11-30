Cyber Monday headphones deals: the best deals on over-ear, in-ear, noise-cancelling and wireless headphones

Cyber Monday 2019 is almost here and that means it could be a good time to pick yourself up a pair of sparkling new headphones.

Headphones don't last forever: they get treated roughly, plus you might have changed your phone and need Bluetooth, or you might want to block the world out even more with noise-cancelling headphones. The good news is that there are big savings to be had on everything from Bose's now ubiquitous wireless headphones, rugged Marshall cans, in-ear, over-ear, on-ear, noise-cancelling headphones... You get the picture.

Whether you're after a pair of sturdy but cheap headphones you can stand to get a little bit sweaty at the gym, or you have serious cash to drop on the finest 'phones the market has to offer, we have you covered.

Our top Cyber Monday headphones picks

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £299.00

When our sister site What Hi-Fi reviewed these headphones, the only slightly negative thing they had to say about them was that the price point was a little high – but now, thanks to this megadeal, that's no longer a concern. Vamos!View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550: £329.99 £174.99

Apparently aimed at business travellers – and therefore very swish-looking – these noise-cancelling cans are an ideal companion. Now going for nearly half-price at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: £329.95 £229 at Amazon

These top-rated wireless noise-cancelling cans were £329.95. Right now you can pick them up for just £229. Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are Alexa and Google Assistant enabled for voice access to music, information and more.

View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones | Now £98.00 | Was £219.99

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 | Now £109.99 | Was £250.00

With a sound signature that's consciously going after the bass-lovers out there, this pair of cans suits some genres more than others – and happily, rock and metal are among them. This is an adept pair of headphones, though the controls may be confusing for some.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 599 | Now £89.99 | Was £179.99

The experts at our sister site TechRadar rate these headphones particularly highly, saying: "If audio quality is your top concern, check out these outstanding audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The headphones use Sennheiser's proprietary 38mm drivers, with an open-back design to prevent reverberation ruining your music."View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free | Now £69.99 | Was £179.99

These in-ear wireless Bluetooth earphones are superb – especially with this discount, which weighs in at a considerable 61% off. Battery life is only 6 hours but if you're looking for an ultra portable product with superb sound quality then these may just be what you're after.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: £279.91 £199

TechRadar are pretty excited about these up-n-coming cans, saying: "Jabra's Elite 85h headphones offer incredible battery life and terrific noise cancelling in a very stylish package. The Elite 85h sound roughly as good as Bose's QuietComfort 35 II – and they're much prettier, too."View Deal

Today's best Cyber Monday headphones deals

JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless Headphones | Now £49.99 | Was £99.99

Great battery life, auto-off timer to ensure your battery never drains itself unnecessarily, great bass performance and good overall sound mean that with this 50% discount, this is a fine pair of wireless headphones to invest in. View Deal

Major III Bluetooth headphones | Now £65.09 | Was £129.99

Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are their classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal

Jabra Move Style Edition | Now £44.99 | Was £89.99

These wireless headphones are designed for fast-paced modern life as well as working out. They've had a design upgrade in the Style Edition and offer a strong performance for a killer price. View Deal

Marshall Mid Bluetooth Headphones | Now £85.00 | Was £169.99

Compact with a great battery life and convenient built-in controls, these headphones are a solid pair of on-ears that, while not exceptional, are still enjoyable to use. Perfect if you’re looking for a pair of everyday wireless headphones that won’t require charging every night.View Deal

Bose SoundLink II wireless: were £199 , now £179.95

The best deal on these (at £119) may have passed. The SoundLink IIs give you up to 15 hours of play time and the deep, immersive sound that Bose is known for. Foldable, comfortable, light: not for nothing have Google's user reviews scored them at 4.7 out of 5.View Deal

House Of Marley Uprise Headphones | Now £38.99 | Was £79.99

These headphones are designed for running, meaning they're sweat-proof, weather resistant and supremely portable. Like the rest of the House Of Marley range, they're made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials. House Of Marley headphones tend to be on the bass-heavy side, which can actually be pretty beneficial for those looking to boost running performance.View Deal

Positive Vibrations 2 Wireless Headphones | Now £41

The Silver version of these Bluetooth 4.2 wireless cans are going for an absolute steal, and other colours are on sale too – they were £69.99. Enjoy up to 12 hours of music listening per charge, with simple on-ear remote controls to play, pause and skip tracks with just a tap. There’s also a built-in microphone for making voice calls.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Now $129 | Was $159

The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are super-easy to use with your phone or tablet. They’re always on and always connected – take them out of your ears and they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears, with up to five hours listening time and three hours talk time per charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods w/Wireless Charging Case | $164.99 | Was $199

Here you get the added convenience of a wireless charging case. To take advantage of wire-free charging, pop the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat. Just 15 minutes charging delivers up to three hours of music playback / two hours talk time.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds: were £275, now £134

Great sound, stylish looks, a brand name you can trust, a super cool carrying case and that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you didn't spend £275 on them. Thank us later.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones (Silver) - Save 25%

The silver set boast exactly the same features at the black pair above but come in this stylish silver finish and the same unbelievable price. Great for music on the go or at home.View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $199.95 , today just $119

If you're in need of a pair of great sounding, lightweight earphones for running or the gym post-Christmas, these bad boys should be top of your list.View Deal

Marshall Mid A.N.C. Bluetooth headphones: save £101

Wear your rock credentials on your head with these ace noise-cancelling headphones from guitar amplification kings Marshall. Custom tuned drivers mean they'll sound as good as the amps. Were £239.99, now £139.View Deal

Orit Wireless Earphones: Were £70.99 - now £42.99

With 40 hours playtime and touch controls so you don’t have to dig your phone out while out and about, these are perfect 'phones for listening to music on the go.View Deal

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday headphones deals?

Deals will be everywhere during Cyber Monday, but our recommendation would be to keep your eagle eyes on Amazon, eBay, John Lewis and Richer Sounds in the UK and Amazon, Walmart and BestBuy in the US. These retailers offer a huge selection and, in our experience, they’re able to offer the biggest discounts.

If you want to head straight for the best Cyber Monday headphones deals, our experts will be working round the clock to find the coolest offers and posting them right here. Don’t want to miss out? Give this page a bookmark. While you’re at it, why not bookmark our Cyber Monday music deals hub too?

What Cyber Monday headphones deals can I expect?

Based on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018, and Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, you won’t be short of choice. The big brands will be in on the action, so you should see top Cyber Monday Bose headphone deals, alongside Sony and Bang and Olufsen. We're hoping for epic Cyber Monday Beats deals, too. Cans from these brands tend to get a pretty penny knocked off their regular prices, so you can expect to see some tasty discounts on headphones that are actually worth buying.

If you’re looking for a pair of the ever-popular Bose Soundlink noise-cancelling headphones or the awesome Quiet Comfort 35 wireless cans, Cyber Monday could be the time to pull the trigger. On Amazon Prime Day earlier this year the Soundlinks were going for £125 on Amazon – that's a £75 saving on a tech which usually retail for around £200.

For those after a pair of in-ear buds, the Jabra Wireless Sports Earbuds had over £50 knocked off on Prime Day. Of course, there's plenty more where they came from for those who are willing to have a bit of a browse.

Could we also see reductions on the Sony WH-1000XM3 which placed first in our best headphones guide? AKG's Y50BT wireless headphones sit in the top spot of our best budget wireless headphones guide and we've seen them reduced before, too.

Power tip: Amazon and John Lewis are great places to uncover great deals on popular sets of headphones, while Richer Sounds is the ideal place to find more specialised pieces.

How can I prepare for Cyber Monday?

It’s well worth having a scout around early. Offers will be everywhere and it can be a minefield trying to navigate them all, so do your research and try to decide the specific headphones you’re after.

Our buyer’s guides can come in handy, so have a read before making your decision. Then, when the big deals drop, you won’t need to waste your time researching.

