The new documentary film charting last year’s Oasis reunion has been confirmed for TV and film streaming services, just a month after Don't Look Back in Anger hit the silver screen and comes in the wake of the Britpop icons selling out the entire 42 dates of their huge 2027 tour.

The film will available on Disney+ and Hulu from Friday, October 9 and focuses on Liam and Noel Gallagher's triumphant return to the stage in 2025 and features interviews with the brothers, exclusive content, and full performances of Wonderwall, Slide Away, D'You Know What I Mean? and Half The World Away.

Speaking about the film, producer Steven Knight said: "The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was."

Here's how to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere.

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A VPN is a great option to enable you to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 75% off the usual price.

How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger

If you want to watch Don't Look Back In Anger, you'll need an active Disney+/Hulu subscription. I've broken down the latest US and UK prices below:

Free trial? There's no free trial currently, but look out for special offers throughout the year

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Once you have your subscription set up, you'll be able to watch the documentary as soon as it's available on October 9.

Want to know if this is the streaming service for you? Read our full Disney+ review

How to watch Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger from anywhere

If you're going to be out of the country but still want to catch Don't Look Back In Anger as soon as it lands, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 75% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss out on seeing Don't Look Back In Anger as soon as it arrives, just select your country from the list, then log on to your Disney+/Hulu account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to watch this highly-anticipated documentary as you prepare for the Oasis' 2027 tour!

Watch the trailer

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Clip | Now Playing in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

Need to know

Don't Look Back In Anger is coming to Disney+ and Hulu from October 9 and Angela Jain, head of content, Disney+ EMEA, is delighted to share the news.

“The great wait is over... as we now bring Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger to as many people as possible through Disney+, and to be doing it with exclusive unseen footage too, is so exciting for fans," Jain says.

"The Oasis reunion has been one of our defining cultural moments of recent times. We have seen how the documentary has resonated with audiences around the world as they celebrate the power of Oasis and music through this evocative and moving reunion story.”

The release comes just a few weeks after Oasis announced 42 more shows throughout 2027, with tickets for all of them selling out in just a few days.

Oasis: Live '27 Tour

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

May 21: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 23: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 25: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 28: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

May 29: Glasgow Celtic Park, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 06: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 15: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 11: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jul 16: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 17: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Netherlands

Jul 20: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 24: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 29: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 30: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Aug 10: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 13: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 14: Boston Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 20: Las Vega Allegiant Stadium, CA

Aug 21: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, US

Aug 24: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, CA

Sep 04: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 05: Slane Castle, Ireland

Sep 11: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 12: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 18: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 19: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 25: Knebworth Park, UK

Sep 26: Knebworth Park, UK

What else is on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the many TV and film streaming services available, but while I'd like to see more music-related content, there's still plenty to get excited about.

The service is home to the likes of Peter Jackson's Beatles doc Let It Be, and the three-part Beatles series Get Back. Other musical highlights include the brilliant Travis Barker documentary Louder Than Fear, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Summer ’82: When Zappa Came To Sicily, Abbey Road: If These Walls Could Sing, Hip-Hop And The White House, and the 2024 biopic The Beach Boys.

For me, the real draw of Disney+ and the reason I've had a subscription for years is that it's home to the entire Star Wars universe – all the classic movies are here, alongside spin-offs such as The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett and The Clone Wars animated series. There's even an option to watch everything in timeline order.

Marvel content is another draw, and like the Star Wars content, it's crammed with flicks, series and shorts – and the ability to binge on the entire MCU complete timeline.

There's also all the classic Pixar movies and shorts, the National Geographic Channel, and the Hulu network (featuring the excellent comedy crime drama Only Murders In The Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short).