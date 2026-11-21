Phil Collins looked back on his long day at Live Aid in July 1985, when he appeared at the London version of the charity event then flew on Concorde to America to appear at the Philadelphia end.

He performed alongside Sting at Wembley Stadium before crossing the Atlantic to perform with a temporarily-reunited Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton at JFK Stadium. The stage costume he wore that day failed to sell during a charity auction on Novembet 19, with an expected price of at least £40,000.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind, Collins remembered leaving one stage before stepping on to the other about 10 hours later. The idea came up after and Sting had agreed to the London gig, when promoter Harvey Smith asked if Collins wanted to collaborate with anyone else. By his own admission, “At the time I was playing drums with everybody,” and he chose Robert Plant and Clapton, since he’d recently worked with them both.

Phil Collins on Playing London and Philadelphia for Live Aid - YouTube Watch On

“Harvey said, ‘They’re both playing, but they're both playing in America,’” Collins recalls. “But then he said, ‘It is possible to get Concorde and actually do both.’ I said, ‘Is anybody else doing it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, Power Station.’” That sealed the deal: “I wouldn't be the only person, because I thought that was a bit show-offy.”

But it didn’t work out like that. “When it came to the eleventh hour, Power Station bailed out. I think they split up, actually, and Duran Duran played in London. I turned up, I did the show in London, and then got on a helicopter, went to Heathrow, got on Concorde.”

Collins with Plant and Jimmy Page during the ill-fated Zeppelin set (Image credit: Getty Images)

He met Cher on the supersonic flight to New York – and to his surprise, she hadn’t heard anything about Live Aid. “She said, ‘Could you get me on?’ I said, ‘Well, you’re Cher! You don’t need me here to get you on. Just turn up.”

On arrival at the American Live Aid event, Collins checked with both Led Zeppelin and Clapton that the songs they were planning to play hadn’t changed. “And then I did my bit – played with both bands,” he says, making little of the drama that unfolded during Zeppelin’s set.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He was supposed to join all the other artists for American charity song We Are The World, but after his long day he told organisers: “I’m not going to make it till the end of the show. Get someone else. I’m going back to New York.” So I got back to New York, turned on the television, and We Are The World was just in the middle. And guess who was singing my line? Cher!”

Collins once again confirmed that he was delighted about his recent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist, and that he’d wondered if it was ever going to happen. He also explained that he deliberately didn’t promote his own chances, although other acts did.

“When I was nominated for an Oscar with Against All Odds, I could vote, but I never voted,” he said. “I’ve been nominated three times and never voted, because I would never know if I just won by one vote, you know? In which case I'd have done something that didn't feel right.“