Phil Collins refused to do one thing during his long Live Aid day: “Get someone else. I’m going back to New York”
Genesis man recalls playing London and Philadelphia 10 hours apart, why he didn’t want to be the only one doing both, and the big-name singer he met on Concorde who replaced him when he drew the line
Phil Collins looked back on his long day at Live Aid in July 1985, when he appeared at the London version of the charity event then flew on Concorde to America to appear at the Philadelphia end.
He performed alongside Sting at Wembley Stadium before crossing the Atlantic to perform with a temporarily-reunited Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton at JFK Stadium. The stage costume he wore that day failed to sell during a charity auction on Novembet 19, with an expected price of at least £40,000.
Speaking to SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind, Collins remembered leaving one stage before stepping on to the other about 10 hours later. The idea came up after and Sting had agreed to the London gig, when promoter Harvey Smith asked if Collins wanted to collaborate with anyone else. By his own admission, “At the time I was playing drums with everybody,” and he chose Robert Plant and Clapton, since he’d recently worked with them both.
“Harvey said, ‘They’re both playing, but they're both playing in America,’” Collins recalls. “But then he said, ‘It is possible to get Concorde and actually do both.’ I said, ‘Is anybody else doing it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, Power Station.’” That sealed the deal: “I wouldn't be the only person, because I thought that was a bit show-offy.”
But it didn’t work out like that. “When it came to the eleventh hour, Power Station bailed out. I think they split up, actually, and Duran Duran played in London. I turned up, I did the show in London, and then got on a helicopter, went to Heathrow, got on Concorde.”
He met Cher on the supersonic flight to New York – and to his surprise, she hadn’t heard anything about Live Aid. “She said, ‘Could you get me on?’ I said, ‘Well, you’re Cher! You don’t need me here to get you on. Just turn up.”
On arrival at the American Live Aid event, Collins checked with both Led Zeppelin and Clapton that the songs they were planning to play hadn’t changed. “And then I did my bit – played with both bands,” he says, making little of the drama that unfolded during Zeppelin’s set.
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He was supposed to join all the other artists for American charity song We Are The World, but after his long day he told organisers: “I’m not going to make it till the end of the show. Get someone else. I’m going back to New York.” So I got back to New York, turned on the television, and We Are The World was just in the middle. And guess who was singing my line? Cher!”
Collins once again confirmed that he was delighted about his recent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist, and that he’d wondered if it was ever going to happen. He also explained that he deliberately didn’t promote his own chances, although other acts did.
“When I was nominated for an Oscar with Against All Odds, I could vote, but I never voted,” he said. “I’ve been nominated three times and never voted, because I would never know if I just won by one vote, you know? In which case I'd have done something that didn't feel right.“
Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving into all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.
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