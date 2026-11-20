On June 13, 2024, the four original founding members of R.E.M. - vocalist Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry - were reunited onstage for the first time since the mid '90s, performing Losing My Religion following their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.



But anyone hoping to see the legendary Athens, Georgia quartet reunite on an official basis in years to come will be disappointed, for the band members are united in their shared belief that this will never happen.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, bassist Mike Mills states that it made “all the sense in the world” for the group to split when they did - their final performance having taken place in Mexico City on November 18, 2008 - and that it would make no sense for them to reunite.

Discussing the band's break-up. Mills says, “There are reasons and they were all good reasons and they were all the right reasons. And such as it is, it’s not my place to say what our legacy is. But I do believe that by reforming and trying to play again you would tarnish it.

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"Peter [Buck] says it wouldn’t be as good," Mills continues. "And I agree. Do I miss it sometimes? Yes. But it’s something we’re all very comfortable with and being done with it. It’s kind of liberating to not worry about how it’s going to sound or how it’s going to go out and what it’s going to do to the REM legacy. It’s best just to leave all that behind."

Earlier this year, Peter Buck told MOJO magazine that he has no desire whatsoever to see the band back together.



“When we decided it was the end, I felt fine with it," he insisted. That was the story – it had a beginning and an end. I was happy with the whole arc, and we were all young enough to go off and do other things, and we all have been.



"We reached the end of that road," he added. "And it was a great road and I’m really proud to have done that with everybody, but it just seemed like a really good time to walk away. And unlike every other band in the world other than The Smiths, we’re not going to be doing the famous album reunion tour or any of that crap. It’s just not going to happen."

Michael Stipe's debut solo album will likely emerge in. 2027.