Bleeding Through guitarist John Arnold is currently in hospital after surviving a heart attack on November 12.

Arnold joined the band in 2022, replacing guitarist Brian Leppke following the release of their Rage EP, and appeared on their most recent full-length, 2025's Nine.

In an Instagram post (on November 19), the band urged fans to send their well wishes to the guitarist as he recovers in hospital.

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The band's message reads: "Please everyone send love and positive vibes to our guitarist John Arnold. Last Thursday John suffered a heart attack and is in the hospital recovering. He’s alive thank God! Those who have met John know that he might possibly be the nicest person on earth. Always a smile and always down to share his time with anyone and has the biggest heart. Let’s all send love to help him along his recovery.



"Let this remind us all to always tell your people you love them. Life is precious."

"Determined to get out of the hospital and get back on stage with @cerebellion and @bleedingthrough," Arnold added from his own account.

It's not known how this will affect the band's three remaining shows of 2026.



The dates are:

Dec 03: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA

Dec 04 San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 05 Pomona Glass House, CA